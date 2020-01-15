Standing up to Iran

All the news was temporarily knocked off major TV and newsprint some 10 days ago when a top Iranian terrorist was taken out by a U.S. drone strike. The strike was ordered by President Trump in retaliation for an attack that killed a U.S. citizen and for a subsequent attack on the U.S Embassy in Baghdad. The immediate reaction of the liberal media in this country, and the democrat presidential candidates, was horror that Trump had the temerity to take such action. Just as when he ordered the killing of Baghdadi the press was quick to label Baghdadi as an eminent scholar, the liberals called the terrorist a revered leader of Iran’s upper class. Actually, the man had the blood of some 600 American troops on his hands and the blood of thousands more in the Middle East.

Trump, who has withheld striking back after a number of Iran’s provocations, has said that if any American is killed he would strike back. He did so, and as usual pussy-footed Dems were quick to shed tears over the fact that Trump was so dangerous he had led the U.S. to the brink of war. In actuality, Trump has lived up to his word and is prepared to strike Iran even harder if they escalate the tensions as they have promised.

For years, the Iranian’s have fomented terrorism around the area, while promising to wipe Israel off the map and have continued to burn the American flag, while shouting death to this country. Of course it is not hard to understand the belligerence, because under the 8 years of the Obama administration they were able to push the American president around along with his two secretaries of state, Hillary Clinton and John Kerry. Obama was most famous overseas for having declared a red line in the sand, which apparently, was done in disappearing ink. This caused the Russians, under Putin, to step forward and take the ball out of Obama’s hands.

According to Trump, Pompeo and the secretary of defense said there was enough intelligence about future terrorism activities planned by the Iranian General that it was necessary to eliminate him. Private meetings were scheduled to reveal that intelligence to select law makers in classified briefings during the middle of last week.

In essence, the Iranian taken out was an enemy combatant, not a victim of assassination, as many on the left declared. When a single person is guilty of killing your troops, you are obliged to retaliate in like manner.***

As of this writing, Nancy Pelosi was still holding the Impeachment Articles from the Senate. For a person who was strictly abiding by the Constitution and feeling so sad over the whole matter, she is being revealed as the phony politician she is. Along with Senator Schumer, Pelosi is trying to influence the procedure in the Senate trial, which is in the hands of the Republican leader of the Senate. By doing so, Pelosi represents the WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST and Schumer represents THE GRINCH WHO STOLE CHRISTMAS. Also, while Pelosi was belaboring the fact that she and her fellow Dems took no pleasure in the impeachment proceedings, Rep. Tlaib posted a selfie in which she appeared as giddy as a school girl on her first date, while claiming she was happily on her way to vote for the impeachment of Trump.

The liberal left should be admonished that “leaping to conclusions is very poor exercise”.

GOLDEN GLOBE BOMBSHELL. The least favorite word of actors, bombshell, certainly applied to this year’s version of the Golden Globe Awards. The MC, a liberal comedian, came out at the beginning and instructed the winners on how they should comport themselves when their name was announced. He said, “When you are called up do not attempt to make your appearance a political statement. Instead, receive your award, give the appropriate thanks and then f*** off.” All through the evening, whenever he would reappear, he would continue to dress down the winners and also note that he would be doing this chore for the last time. He also eschewed wearing a tie and usually had a glass of beer in front of him. This was the first time, in the many years of watching movie award shows, that I have seen an MC who did not pander to the stars and called them out for not knowing anything about the real world as most of their time is spent in imagination.