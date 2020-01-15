Wolf Pack Suffers Pair of Road Losses

Utah State 80, Nevada 70

LOGAN, Utah — Neemias Queta had 19 points to lead five Utah State players in double figures as the Aggies defeated Nevada 80-70 on Saturday night.

Sam Merrill and Diogo Brito added 12 points apiece for Utah State while Brock Miller chipped in 11 points and Abel Porter had 10. Merrill also had eight rebounds and eight assists and Brito posted six rebounds.

Jalen Harris tied a career high with 31 points for the Wolf Pack (10-7, 3-2 Mountain West Conference). Jazz Johnson added 18 points. Lindsey Drew had seven rebounds.

Utah State (14-5, 3-3) plays Boise State on the road next Saturday. Nevada faces Wyoming at home on Tuesday.

San Jose State 70, Nevada 68

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Seneca Knight scored a career-high 28 points, Sam Japhet-Mathias made two free throws with 13.9 seconds left and San Jose State held on to knock Nevada out of the Mountain West Conference unbeaten ranks 70-68 Wednesday night.

It was the first time San Jose State (6-11, 2-3) has defeated Nevada (10-6, 3-1) since Feb. 18, 2014.

Knight made three of his four 3-pointers in the second half, including two that helped kick off a pivotal 14-0 run. Coming out of halftime at 34-34, there were four ties in the second half and neither team could break away, Nevada went up 55-48 on a Johncarlos Reyes basket with 10:33 remaining. Christian Anigwe started a 14-0 run, Knight drained a pair of 3-pointers and the Spartans swung from trailing by seven to leading by seven over a six-minute span.

Johnson and Zane Meeks hit 3-pointers that helped Nevada fight into a 66-66 tie with under a minute to go. San Jose State’s Omari Moore blocked a potential go-ahead 3 out at the top of the arc with 14 seconds left, and Japhet-Mathias, who scored all four points at the foul line, made a pair for a 69-66 lead.

It was just enough for the Spartans to survive a pair of free throws by Johnson with a second on the clock.

Harris led Nevada with 20 points, scoring in double figures for the 12th straight game. Drew scored 15 and Johnson 11.