Sparks City Council Meeting Highlights

The following are highlights from the Jan. 27, Sparks City Council Meeting:
General Business
- Mayor Ron Smith and Sparks City Council presented the 2019 Sparks Hometowne Christmas Parade winners’ awards and thanked the numerous community organizations, businesses and City staff who helped make the 2019 parade possible.
- The mayor proclaimed January 2020 as National Radon Action Month, encouraging residents of Sparks to test their homes for radon and do all possible to reduce elevated radon levels.
- City Manager Neil Krutz announced a vacancy on the City’s Building Code Board of Appeals for the two-year term beginning 03/21/2020. Applicants with the required electrical engineering experience may apply until Friday, Feb 28. Applications are also being accepted for the Sparks Citizens Advisory Committee Ward 3 Alternate position until Feb 14. Apply online at https://cityofsparks.us/resources/resource/ become-city-volunteer/
- City Council approved City Manager Neil Krutz’s recommendations to appoint Eric Wacker to serve as Ward 2 alternate and Alan Munson to serve as Ward 3 member of the Sparks Citizens Advisory Committee.
- The council approved a $9,446.56 grant to reimburse personnel costs associated with participation in the November Silver Crucible Exercise.
- Councilmembers approved the following construction contracts to Sierra Nevada Construction:
- Sparks City Council approved $529,007 for the rehabilitation of East J and East H Streets from Stanford Way to Probasco Way;
– $847,007 for the Tanglewood Drive Neighborhood Project.
– $304,030.89 for the 2020 Street Preventative Maintenance Project.
– $139,007 for the Burgess Tennis Court Improvement Project.
- Council directed Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz to coordinate with the Washoe County manager and Reno’s city manager to evaluate and identify possible improvements for the delivery of services for the homeless.
