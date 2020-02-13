The following are highlights from the February 10, 2020 Sparks City Council Meeting.

General Business

City Manager Neil Krutz announced the following boards and commissions vacancies:

– Sparks Building Code Board of Appeals for the two-year term beginning 03/21/2020. Candidates with the required electrical engineering experience may apply until Friday, Feb 28.

– Sparks Citizens Advisory Committee Ward 3 alternate position. Applications are being accepted until 5 p.m. on Feb 14, 2020.

– Enterprise Fund Advisory Committee. Candidates with experience in the commercial construction industry may apply for the partial term vacancy until Friday, February 14, 2020. The partial term runs through December 31, 2023.

Those interested may apply online at https://cityofsparks. us/resources/resource/become-city-volunteer/

The Sparks City Council: