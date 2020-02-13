The following are highlights from the February 10, 2020 Sparks City Council Meeting.
General Business
City Manager Neil Krutz announced the following boards and commissions vacancies:
– Sparks Building Code Board of Appeals for the two-year term beginning 03/21/2020. Candidates with the required electrical engineering experience may apply until Friday, Feb 28.
– Sparks Citizens Advisory Committee Ward 3 alternate position. Applications are being accepted until 5 p.m. on Feb 14, 2020.
– Enterprise Fund Advisory Committee. Candidates with experience in the commercial construction industry may apply for the partial term vacancy until Friday, February 14, 2020. The partial term runs through December 31, 2023.
Those interested may apply online at https://cityofsparks. us/resources/resource/become-city-volunteer/
The Sparks City Council:
- Approved the $16,150 grant from the Nell J. Redfield Foundation to continue Leisure Without Limits programming for calendar year 2020.
- Approved a $93,500 construction contract with Building Control Services, Inc. to upgrade the existing HVAC system controls at the Sparks Police Department.
- Ratified the city manager’s authorization of a $71,500 expenditure to Titan Electrical Contracting for replacement parts and labor to repair/ replace components of the traffic signal at McCarran Blvd. and Prater Way that was damaged by a lightning strike.
- Approved a $314,422.76 refund to the Washoe County School District for impact fees collected for the John C. Bohach Elementary School building permit.
- Council held a public meeting and adopted an ordinance for the conducting and holding of the primary election in the city of Sparks on June 9, 2020, and the general election in the city of Sparks on November 3, 2020. Council identified municipal offices seeking candidates and authorized the City to contract with Washoe County to allow the Registrar of Voters to conduct the City’s 2020 elections.
