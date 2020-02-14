Reed High Band Honored

Sparks City Council commended the Edward C. Reed High School Raider Band, for their 4A Northern Nevada Band Championship which earned the marching band the honor of participating in the 34th Annual London New Year’s Day Parade on Jan. 1.
Sparks Nevada News
Sparks City Council commended the Edward C. Reed High School Raider Band, for their 4A Northern Nevada Band Championship which earned the marching band the honor of participating in the 34th Annual London New Year’s Day Parade on Jan. 1.
Leave a Reply