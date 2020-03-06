Community Happenings

The weather’s been all over the place lately, as it really warmed up in Northern Nevada before dumping up to a foot of snow in the Sierra Nevada this past Sunday. But despite Mother Nature’s inconsistencies, it hasn’t kept Sparks businesses from planning fundraisers, anniversary parties, and local government entities hosting their regular city council and CAB meetings. Here are some Sparks-specific events on the agenda coming up in the next two weeks:

The Spanish Springs Citizens Advisory Board Meets

March 4, 6 p.m.

Spanish Springs’ monthly CAB meeting is coming up on March 4 to be held at the Spanish Springs Library located on 7100A Pyramid Lake Highway. Residents are invited to come and hear about proposed developments going on in the community, such as the Boneyard Flat grading and the Ingenuity Industrial Center projects which are on this week’s agenda. For more information, visit www.washoecounty.us.

Sparks City Council Meeting

March 9, 2 p.m.

Don’t forget that the Sparks City Council meets at the Sparks City Hall on Prater Way every second and fourth Monday of the month at 2 p.m. View the upcoming meeting agendas at www.cityofsparks.us. If you can’t make it in person, you can also watch the livestream of the meeting or the video archive of it.

Fireside Chat at Spanish Springs Library with County Commissioner Vaughn Hartung

March 10, 6-7 p.m.

Washoe County Commission Chair Vaughn Hartung who represents District 4 is hosting quarterly Fireside Chats between now and the end of the year to chat with residents about issues affecting the Spanish Springs community. “My goal is open dialogue directly with the community. I am here to represent them on local and regional issues, and I can do that best when I know the topics that matter to them,” Hartung says. More information about Hartung’s Fireside Chats can be found at www.washoecounty.us.

Connor’s Courage Benefit Run at the Andelin Family Farm

March 7, 9 a.m.

Connor Shipp is a local 9-year-old boy who has tragically been diagnosed with a rare genetic brain disorder called ALD which there is unfortunately no known cure for. Therefore, the Spanish Springs community is rallying around the Shipp family by hosting a 2k walk and 5k run to help raise money for the Shipp family and bring awareness to ALD. For more information or to register/volunteer for the event, visit https://friendsofconnor.redpodium.com/connors-courage-benefit-run. Andelin Family Farm asks that you please leave your pets at home.

Camp Galilee and Great Basin Brewing Fundraiser

March 19, 6 p.m.

Camp Galilee summer camping program is a Lake Tahoe-based retreat that helps youth foster better relationships with their peers, counselors, and with nature in a beautiful setting. And the Christian organization is celebrating its 100th birthday with a fundraiser at Great Basin Brewing Co. in Downtown Sparks. Enjoy live music, food, and fun with proceeds helping to support the Camp Galilee Campership. For more information about Camp Galilee, visit https://www.campatgalilee.org/ or call (775) 749-5546 to buy a ticket.

D’Project is Turning 2 Celebration

March 14, 9:30 p.m.

The D’Project Dance Team based in Reno is celebrating its two-year anniversary of the group’s successes and challenges in pursuing its passion for dance by hosting a special event at Rail City Casino on 2121 Victorian Avenue. To show their gratitude for supporting D’Project these past two years, the team is inviting the community to come dance with them. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. and special performances by D’Project will take place around 10:30 p.m. The event is free to attend.

O’Skis Pub & Grill Celebrates Its 19th Birthday

March 17, 2 p.m.

What better way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day than to head over to O’Skis Pub in Victorian Square to indulge in Guinness, corned beef dishes, and the best Irish coffees in town to celebrate the pub’s 19th birthday. To see what O’Skis has to offer, visit www.oskispub.net.

SBDC Day at Pinion Bottle Sparks

March 18, 5 p.m.

The Small Business Development Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary at Pinion Bottle in Downtown Sparks in an office party like no other. Every year, the Nevada SBDC holds a special networking event to share stories and successes with its clients, local business owners, and community leaders to help empower the Sparks small business community. This party will have food from Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen, the opportunity to get professional head shots taken by Midori Joy Photography, and a free drink on the SBDC. Put in your RSVP by visiting https://nevadasbdc.org/event/sbdc-day-reno-sparks/.