Most housing assistance waitlists are closed in county

The Reno Housing Authority recently announced that it closed most of its waitlists for affordable housing because many of its applicants were able to find permanent places to stay. There two dozen waitlists that opened January 24 were available for three full weeks, and more than 2,700 individuals/families applied for housing assistance within that time.

The RHA creates and opens waitlists based on programs, funds, and incentives available at those times, and generally serves low-income individuals who are moving to the for work, elderly people who are on fixed incomes, disabled individuals, or families who need affordable, market-rate properties. Predominantly receiving federal funds to support its housing programs, the RHA has helped more than 4,000 qualifying Washoe County residents a year find housing.

“A family can be on four different waitlists depending on their circumstances,” says RHA Public Information Officer April Conway about why there isn’t a true number of who received assistance out of the various waitlists. She says that people tend to apply to the waitlists that they qualify for since it can take awhile (maybe up to nine months) to receive the help they need. Conway adds that there is constant movement on the lists considering applicants may move on, pass away, not need assistance anymore, or find a home.

“Although it can be a slow process, it shows that people do get housed,” Conway says.

Currently the RHA does have a waitlist open for senior two-bedroom apartments. It is open for people ages 55 and older or who are disabled. Another waitlist for seniors ages 55-plus for studios and one-bedroom apartments is set to open on February 28.

Conway says of all the households that RHA serves, 68 percent are seniors and disabled folks because a lot of them can’t work anymore and are on fixed incomes. Rapidly rising rent costs can push this demographic out of the housing market, which is where the RHA can help.

“More than half of the RHA’s clients are persons who are seniors or disabled,” RHA Executive Director Amy Jones reiterates in a press release. “Most of those are on fixed incomes and are unable to afford drastically rising rents, so receiving so many applications is no surprise. The RHA remains committed to its mission, though, of serving as many low-income people as possible,” it continues.

“If you’re in need of housing assistance, look at the senior two-bedroom waitlist and see if you qualify. If you need help, then please apply,” Conway adds.

For more information about the Reno Housing Authority or to begin the application process, visit RenoHA.myhousing.com.