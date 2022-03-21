Funding for Veterans Memorial gets huge boost

Family to match donations of up to $250K for final stage of project

On March 9, the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza (NVMP) committee announced that all donations up to $250,000 will be matched to help finish the final stage of development commemorating war heroes at the Sparks Marina. Thanks to the Dahl family, who are local business partners in town and support the veterans, there will be a dollar-for-dollar match on all funds (up to $250,000) raised between now and the annual benefit dinner to be held June 23.

“The Dahl family have been friends of our city for a long time and wanted to be a part of this,” says NVMP committee member and Sparks City Councilman Kristopher Dahir.

The NVMP has been seven years in the making, and was the brainchild of late Sparks Mayor Ron Smith, a veteran himself. It was his goal to give Nevada’s fallen military a place of honor, and city/state officials were able to designate a spot at the Sparks Marina to commemorate Nevada’s servicemen and women.

The main idea of the project was to recognize the 870-plus veterans who helped fight for our freedoms. The NVMP was broken out into two main phases, with the first being the Donor Wall that broke ground in March of 2019. That part of the project has since been completed, and landscaping, lights, railings, and other attractive features have been installed.

Now this final phase of the project (which launched in spring of this year) is the construction of the Mayor Ron Smith Memorial Path, educational stations, and underground plumbing/electricity.

“A lot of people thought the Plaza was finished after the Donor Wall went up, but there are benches, educational areas, a POW area, the walking path…a lot of neat things coming,” Dahir says. He is excited about the walking path going in, highlighting every battle that Nevadans have fought, and the freedoms gained protect those rights.

“Most or all of the project will be finished or useable by this summer,” Dahir says.

He added that the project’s contractor- Q&D Construction- saved them a lot of money in donating time and materials, as well as other local businesses. Originally, the NVMP project was expected to cost around $2.2 million but the generosity of local businesses and donors helped them save quite a bit of money; and now the total will probably be around $1.5 million.

“Another half a million dollars and we would be solid,” he says, adding that businesses donating supplies and labor really helped.

“The railing that went in was probably a $100,000 donation,” Dahir smiles. “And Western Supply just donated a lot of underground things we needed, like the plumbing, storm water lines, and electricity conduit.”

A fundraising dinner is scheduled for June 23rd to be held at the Grand Sierra Resort, and the NVMP welcomes both volunteers and attendees.

“You can purchase tickets online. We’re all volunteers and that’s just as important, so if you want to help out or come that would be much appreciated,” Dahir adds.

This final push will help complete the Mayor Ron Smith Memorial Path and educational stations placed around the plaza. To help support the NVMP project, consider making a cash donation, purchasing a brick to be a part of the memorial plaza, sponsoring the 6th Annual Benefit Dinner or donating an item to the event.

The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization; visit https://www.nvmp.us/ to find out how you can get involved.