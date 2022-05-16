May 11: Sparks City Council meeting highlights

The following are highlights from the May 9, 2022, Sparks City Council Meeting.
Announcements/ Presentations
- The City Council heard a presentation regarding the progress of the new Proctor R. Hug High School at Wildcreek by Adam Searcy, Chief Facilities Officer, for Washoe County School District.
- The City Council heard a presentation regarding the progress on the environmental surveillance of Wastewater for detection of the COVID-19 virus from Dr. Krishna Pagilla, Ph.D. from the University of Nevada.
- The Council presented a proclamation recognizing May as Building Safety Month.
- The Council presented a proclamation recognizing the week of May 15 – 21 as Public Works Week.
- The City announced openings on its Board and Commissions – one on the Civil Service Commission and two on the Sparks Parks and Recreation Commission. Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. on May 27, 2022.
General Business
- Sparks City Council approved the appointment of Mayor Lawson as the second alternate to the Truckee Meadows Water Authority Board of Directors.
- The Council approved the termination of the local state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Council approved a $491,007.00 construction contract with Sierra Nevada Construction for the 2022 Preventative Maintenance Slurry Seal Project.
- The Council approved an Interlocal Agreement between the City of Sparks, City of Reno and Washoe County for the allocation of costs associated with research conducted by the University of Nevada Reno to investigate the presence of the COVID-19 virus in wastewater. City of Sparks’s share is $504,258.68.
- Sparks City Council approved the impact fee credit agreement between the City of Sparks and Lennar Reno, LLC, to pay for future flood control fees within Impact Fee Service Area #1 for $1,032,482.00.
- Council approved a second reading of Bill 2792, an ordinance amending chapter 5.22 of the Sparks Municipal Code, by defining a nonprofit and establishing a reduced fee structure for nonprofit businesses when applying for an alcoholic beverage license.
- The Council moved to approve the relocation of a medical marijuana dispensary from 175 East Glendale Avenue to 1530 South Stanford Way subject to the nine conditions of approval.
Leave a Reply