May 11: Sparks City Council meeting highlights

The following are highlights from the May 9, 2022, Sparks City Council Meeting.

Announcements/ Presentations

The City Council heard a presentation regarding the progress of the new Proctor R. Hug High School at Wildcreek by Adam Searcy, Chief Facilities Officer, for Washoe County School District.

The City Council heard a presentation regarding the progress on the environmental surveillance of Wastewater for detection of the COVID-19 virus from Dr. Krishna Pagilla, Ph.D. from the University of Nevada.

The Council presented a proclamation recognizing May as Building Safety Month.

The Council presented a proclamation recognizing the week of May 15 – 21 as Public Works Week.

The City announced openings on its Board and Commissions – one on the Civil Service Commission and two on the Sparks Parks and Recreation Commission. Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. on May 27, 2022.

General Business