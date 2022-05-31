Adventure Day coming to the Sparks Marina June 5

Mark Wellman’s Adventure Day is returning to the Sparks Marina June 5.

The 17th annual Mark Wellman’s Adventure Day is coming to the Sparks Marina in early June, giving people with disabilities the opportunity to try out kayaking, rock climbing, hand-cycling, and other sports thanks to a variety of adaptive equipment. On Sunday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., families are welcome visit different vendors out on the Marina peninsula and try the equipment free of charge.

This beloved yearly event opens a world of possibilities for those affected by physical disabilities, who are finally able to experience the freedom of moving their arms and legs in ways that may have not been possible before.

The event is named after Mark Wellman, a two-time Paralympic champion and renowned filmmaker, author, and motivational speaker. He is credited for being the first paraplegic person to climb El Capitan in Yosemite and will be at the event, sharing his passion for outdoor recreation and helping participants scale the mobile climbing wall. Also at the marina, experienced cyclists will be available to assist those interested in testing out an adaptive cycle, and a kayak station will have adaptive boats on hand to take out on the water.

Mark Wellman’s Adventure Day is supported by the Northern Nevada Center For Independent Living (NNCIL), the Nell J. Redfield Foundation, and the City of Reno parks, recreation, and community services departments. Other local organizations such as Arts for All Nevada the Nevada Disability Advocacy and Law Center, and the Nevada Center for Excellence in Disabilities will also be handing out information and resources to those who are interested.

People of all ages and abilities are encouraged to come out to Mark Wellman’s Adventure Day and try adaptive equipment for free on June 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Be sure to wear sunscreen and close-toed shoes to participate. For more information or to request a registration packet to fill out ahead of time, email recinfo@cityofsparks.us or call (775) 353-7815.

Can’t make Mark Wellman’s Adventure Day on June 5th? Here are other opportunities…

To comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and provide a barrier-free experience for Sparks residents, the City has created the Leisure Without Limits program. In partnership with Arts for All Nevada, the Sparks Parks and Recreation department provides arts and crafts workshops using a variety of different mediums held on Thursdays at the Larry D. Johnson Community Center between September and April.

The City also keeps a Landeez all-terrain wheelchair at the Park Ranger office that can glide over sand, snow, soft soils, and gravel, allowing people with disabilities to get out in nature. The wheelchair is available to use free of charge for those with disabilities thanks to a donation from the Friends of Multiple Sclerosis Society. Call 775-691-9130 to make your reservation.

If there are any programs you’d like to see offered for people with disabilities, feel free to email recinfo@cityofsparks.us or contact the Recreation department at (775) 353-2376. Financial assistance may also be available to help with program registration fees.