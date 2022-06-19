Sparks City Council Meeting Highlights

The following are highlights from the June 13, 2022, Sparks City Council Meeting.

Council proclaimed:

June 19, 2022, as “Juneteenth Day” as a reminder to honor and celebrate the achievements and contribution s African Americans have made, and continue to make, to the City of Sparks, the State of Nevada, and our Nation.

June 2022 as “Pride Month” to increase awareness and provide support and advocacy for the LGBTQ community in the City of Sparks. It is an opportunity to take action and engage in dialogue to strengthen alliances, build acceptance, and advance equal rights.

June 2022 as “Men’s Health Month” to focus on a broad range of men’s health issues, and to encourage increased awareness of the importance of a healthy lifestyle, regular exercise and medical check-ups.

Council appointed:

Lisa Bonie and Megan Mentzer to the Sparks Parks and Recreation Commission, each with terms ending June 30, 2025.

Scott Benton to the Sparks Civil Service Commission for a three-year term ending June 30, 2025.

John Stanley as a Sparks representative on the Truckee River Fund Advisory Committee for a partial term expiring November 30, 2022.

Shelley Read to the Truckee Meadows Regional Planning Commission for a three-year term beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2025.

Council approved:

A $2,970,353.00 Regional Road Impact Fee Offset Agreement with Denver Street Apartments, LLC to offset costs of eligible improvements related to the construction of the Pyramid Highway – Dolores Drive / Stonebrook Parkway Intersection Road and Traffic Signal Improvements located in Stonebrook West.

A $1,147,233.00, agreement between the City of Sparks, City of Reno, and Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the Truckee Meadows Water Reclamation Facility Dewatering Building Evaluation and Pre-Design Project, with the City of Sparks’s share being $359,887.00.

An $800,000 Forensic Services contract with Washoe County Sheriff’s Office for FY 21/22 and for FY 22/23.

A $179,350.00 professional services contract with Brown and Caldwell for design, construction administration, testing, and inspection services for the Fiscal Year 2022 Sanitary Sewer Manhole Rehabilitation Project.

A $260,935.00 professional services contract with Sierra Controls, LLC for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition upgrades.

A $62,500.00, grant program contract between the City of Sparks, City of Reno, and Silver State Fair Housing Council to provide fair housing outreach, community education, and increase public awareness of fair housing rights, with the City of Sparks’s share being $31,250.00.

Council rejected bids for the Glen Meadow Storm Drain Improvement Project as the low bid exceeded the City Engineer’s estimate by 58 percent.

Council approved and authorized the City Manager to execute the following insurance policy purchases: Various commercial insurance policies for FY 23 to protect the financial interests of the City and the Truckee Meadows Water Reclamation Facility in the amounts of $1,084,838.00 and $550,153.00, respectively. $554,709.00 of stop loss insurance from VOYA Financial for the City’s self-funded group health plan program for Fiscal Year 2022. A worker’s compensation excess insurance policy in the amount of an estimated $169,504.00 from Safety National for fiscal year 2023.

Council held a public meeting and approved an amendment to a grant agreement between the City of Sparks and the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development. The amendment allows the City to spend $309,367.00 of Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 funds to purchase new modular restrooms at Shelly and Burgess Parks instead of putting it toward rental assistance and extends the term of the Grant Agreement to December 31, 2022.

Council held a public meeting and approved a Substantial Amendment to the City of Sparks Program Year 2, Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Consortium Annual Action Plan. This includes decommission of CDBG funding for various activities to repay $380,748.81 to the City’s CDBG line of credit. This will be submitted to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.