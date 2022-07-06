June 29: Sparks City Council Meeting Highlights

June 29: Sparks City

The following are highlights from the June 27, 2022, Sparks City Council Meeting.

Sparks City Council heard a presentation about the Arts and Culture Advisory Committee’s completed projects from 2017 to 2022 and future projects from 2022 to 2025.

Council commended the Sparks High School Varsity Track Team on becoming 2022 State Champions.

Council Approved:

A $306,680.00 professional service contract with Atkins Consulting to update the City of Sparks Stormwater Master Plan.

A $300,000.00 professional services contract with West Coast Code Consultants, Inc for building permit plan review and inspection services for Fiscal Year 2023.

$320,000.00 professional services contract with Premier Inspection Services for contract building inspection services in Fiscal Year 2023.

An amendment to the City of Sparks Capital Improvement Plan for Fiscal Year 2022 to increase the amount of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding allocated for the Pedestrian & Street Improvements Project from $450,000.00 to $718,614.00.

A $1,209,000.00.00 construction contract for the 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Project to West Coast Paving Inc., funded with $909,000.00 from the City of Sparks and $300,000.00 from the Redevelopment Agency of the City of Sparks, Redevelopment Area 1. Also approved was a $197,680.00 reimbursement agreement with Truckee Meadows Water Authority to reimburse the City of Sparks for rehabilitating Truckee Meadows Water Authority’s infrastructure within the limits of the 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Project.

A resolution to augment the FY22 budget by $8,471,518.00 in aggregate to provide appropriations for General Fund, the capital projects Road Fund, and the Special Improvement District 1 Debt Service Fund.

An amendment to the One Nevada Agreement on Allocation of Opioid Recoveries between the City of Sparks, State of Nevada, and many other Nevada cities and counties to allow the State of Nevada to receive initial disbursements of recoveries from negotiated settlements or bankruptcy proceedings related to opioid litigation, divide the funds in accordance with the percentages and terms of the One Nevada Agreement, calculate and remit the appropriate attorney’s fees when applicable, and remit payments to all local governments and authorize the City Manager to execute the necessary documents.

The revised Washoe County School District Joint Use Agreement, adding recently constructed schools and the COVID-19 assumption of risk waiver to the provisions for usage of City of Sparks and Washoe County School District facilities.

Council held public meetings and approved: