Sparks family installs Biggest Little Library on Disc Drive

A house in a neighborhood on Disc Drive in Sparks recently installed what claims to be “the biggest little library in Sparks” as part of the worldwide Little Free Libraries phenomenon. There are more than 150,000 little free libraries placed in neighborhoods and public spaces throughout 100 countries, encouraging people to read and build communities of book aficionados.

“Readers are lucky they will never be bored or lonely,” says the side of the brightly colored “Biggest Little Library” on 1579 Disc Drive. The little free library holds 30 books, and its owner- Melanie Hanley- has already seen a full cycle of people picking up and leaving books since it was installed in her yard in late June.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for a while,” Hanly says. “I found a box at a garage sale, and my husband built the roof and secured it to the tree stump,” she says of the new inviting library that houses the books.

“We used a redwood tree stump that was being given away as the base. We feel like it adds a great storybook feel to the whole library. We hope to inspire our neighborhood (especially the kids) to enjoy exchanging books and reading,” Hanly adds. She explains that it took 2-4 days to build- that it was a process but is pleased with how it turned out.

It also caught the eye of the Little Free Library organization…when the Hanlys registered The Biggest Little Library, it recognized the Disc Drive version as a library of distinction.

“Its unique design and the creativity and enthusiasm you have put into it make it an inspiring example for other Little Free Library stewards to follow,” the Certificate of Recognition that the Hanlys received from Little Free Library states.

Melanie first started noticing little libraries when she travelled; her husband also runs a pooper scooper business, and he would see them driving all over Reno/Sparks. Melanie says that her and her oldest (9-year-old) son are avid readers, and they all often read with their 4-yearold as well.

“We love reading and we have so many children’s books right now,” she says. The Biggest Little Library has a top shelf for adult books and a bottom shelf for kid’s books, and she believes that the kids books seem to be cycling through faster. Melanie originally reached out to family and friends for books, she bought a few online, and people have dropped off bags of books that she uses to restock and balance out The Biggest Little Library.

“The idea is for it to sustain itself,” Melanie adds.

There are more than 30 little free libraries in the Reno/Sparks area, but The Biggest Little Library is on 1579 Disc Drive in Sparks. Around 70 million books are shared annually throughout the world.

The Little Free Library nonprofit organization has been honored by the Library of Congress, the National Book Foundation, and the American Library Association. Reader’s Digest named them one of the “50 Surprising Things We Love about America.” For more information, visit littlefreelibrary.org.