Phase One of Sparks Blvd. Project begins Sunday

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County plans to begin nightwork on phase one of the Sparks Boulevard Project on Sunday, July 17, at 8 p.m. Phase one of the Sparks Boulevard Project includes the segment of Sparks Boulevard between Greg Street and Lincoln Way. Once completed, this phase will add roadway capacity by restriping the existing right-of-way to three lanes in each direction. It will also increase safety and accessibility and will improve bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

The RTC will be doing construction work at night time between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. between I-80 to Lincoln Way part of the project, which will help avoid traffic impacts during the daytime. The RTC will be doing work south of I-80 during the day time from 5 a.m. – 6 p.m., but staying out of the way as much as possible during peak-hour commuting times. During the time when construction work is not occurring, there will be two traffic lanes open in each direction. During construction hours, there will be one lane open in each direction.

The project will also require a marathon closure of approximately 48 to 72 hours along Sparks Boulevard at I-80 to complete final paving operations safely. The RTC will provide notice in advance of any major closures.

Construction on phase one of the project is anticipated to be complete in spring of 2023, weather permitting. Phase one of the Sparks Boulevard Project represents an approximately $12 million investment in our community.

Phase two of the Sparks Boulevard Project will likely start in 2024 or 2025. That segment of Sparks Boulevard includes the area between the I-80 westbound ramps and Baring Boulevard. The team has completed preliminary designs for Phase 2 and is preparing the Environmental Assessment for public review and comment. When it’s available, we encourage the community to review the plans and provide us with feedback. The information will be available at SparksBlvdProject.com