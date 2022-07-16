July 13: Sparks City Council Meeting Highlights

The following are highlights from the July 11, 2022, Sparks City Council Meeting.

Announcements/ Presentations

Council commended the Sparks Centennial League Renegades baseball team on being the 2022 Champions in Nevada District 1.

General Business

Council approved:

A $66,975.00 professional service contract with NCE for the 2022 Annual Pavement Condition Data Collection.

A Landscape and Equipment Maintenance Agreement to permit Toll NV Limited Partnership to install and maintain landscaping and a pond aeration system within the Reach 4 pond on a City of Sparks parcel located at the southeast corner of Oppio Ranch Parkway and Stonebrook Parkway.

A $386,626.00 purchase of a water tender truck from Midwest Fire Equipment and Repair Company utilizing a joinder bid from HGAC.

Complement changes to the Parks and Recreation Department to add two Pre-School Director positions and one Recreation Specialist position for an estimated cost of $148,561.67 in FY23 from the General Fund.

A $380,810.00 purchase of information technology maintenance contracts and software licensing renewals from Summit Partners, LLC, CDW-G, or other vendors as needed for Fiscal Year 2023.

A $558,600.00 purchase of technology refresh equipment from Summit Partners, LLC, Dell Technologies, CDW-G, or other vendors as needed, from the National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint contract for Fiscal Year 2023.

A one-year licensing, implementation, and training agreement from Carahsoft Technology Group for their Exterro Governance, Risk and Compliance software in the amount of $136,250.00 for fiscal year 2023.

An employment agreement with Jill Valdez as Human Resources Director, effective July 18, 2022, with an annual salary of $156,832 plus benefits.

The following employee resolutions for the period July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025, that govern: Management, Professional, Technical employees Assistant, Senior, and Chief Assistant City Attorneys Deputy Police Chief employees Confidential employees

Council directed the City Attorney’s Office to appeal or seek writ relief from a writ of mandamus issued against the City of Sparks in Wittich v. City of Sparks, et al., District Court Case No. CV 20-01687.

Council rejected a settlement offer received from Doyle Law Office related to alleged damage to a house located near recent Sullivan Lane roadway improvements.

Public Hearing and Action Items Unrelated to Planning and Zoning

Council held the following public meetings and:

Approved an agreement between the City of Sparks and the Operating Engineers Local No. 3 Skilled Workforce for the period July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025.

Adopted an ordinance to amend the chapter of Sparks Municipal Code titled “Bicycles,” applying bicycle laws to electric scooters unless prohibited by state law.

Adopted an ordinance to prohibiting the rental of docked or dockless bicycles, electric bicycles, or electric scooters for use in the public right of way or other public property without a franchise issued by the City Council.

Planning and Zoning Public Hearing and Action Items