July 13: Sparks City Council Meeting Highlights

The following are highlights from the July 11, 2022, Sparks City Council Meeting.
Announcements/ Presentations
Council commended the Sparks Centennial League Renegades baseball team on being the 2022 Champions in Nevada District 1.
General Business
Council approved:
- A $66,975.00 professional service contract with NCE for the 2022 Annual Pavement Condition Data Collection.
- A Landscape and Equipment Maintenance Agreement to permit Toll NV Limited Partnership to install and maintain landscaping and a pond aeration system within the Reach 4 pond on a City of Sparks parcel located at the southeast corner of Oppio Ranch Parkway and Stonebrook Parkway.
- A $386,626.00 purchase of a water tender truck from Midwest Fire Equipment and Repair Company utilizing a joinder bid from HGAC.
- Complement changes to the Parks and Recreation Department to add two Pre-School Director positions and one Recreation Specialist position for an estimated cost of $148,561.67 in FY23 from the General Fund.
- A $380,810.00 purchase of information technology maintenance contracts and software licensing renewals from Summit Partners, LLC, CDW-G, or other vendors as needed for Fiscal Year 2023.
- A $558,600.00 purchase of technology refresh equipment from Summit Partners, LLC, Dell Technologies, CDW-G, or other vendors as needed, from the National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint contract for Fiscal Year 2023.
- A one-year licensing, implementation, and training agreement from Carahsoft Technology Group for their Exterro Governance, Risk and Compliance software in the amount of $136,250.00 for fiscal year 2023.
- An employment agreement with Jill Valdez as Human Resources Director, effective July 18, 2022, with an annual salary of $156,832 plus benefits.
- The following employee resolutions for the period July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025, that govern:
- Management, Professional, Technical employees
- Assistant, Senior, and Chief Assistant City Attorneys
- Deputy Police Chief employees
- Confidential employees
- Council directed the City Attorney’s Office to appeal or seek writ relief from a writ of mandamus issued against the City of Sparks in Wittich v. City of Sparks, et al., District Court Case No. CV 20-01687.
- Council rejected a settlement offer received from Doyle Law Office related to alleged damage to a house located near recent Sullivan Lane roadway improvements.
Public Hearing and Action Items Unrelated to Planning and Zoning
Council held the following public meetings and:
- Approved an agreement between the City of Sparks and the Operating Engineers Local No. 3 Skilled Workforce for the period July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025.
- Adopted an ordinance to amend the chapter of Sparks Municipal Code titled “Bicycles,” applying bicycle laws to electric scooters unless prohibited by state law.
- Adopted an ordinance to prohibiting the rental of docked or dockless bicycles, electric bicycles, or electric scooters for use in the public right of way or other public property without a franchise issued by the City Council.
Planning and Zoning Public Hearing and Action Items
- Council held a public meeting and adopted an ordinance to amend a Final Planned Development Handbook, Kiley Ranch North Phase 5, establishing development standards, including setbacks and alley widths, for single-family detached housing and modifying the development standards for single-family attached and multifamily housing in the Medium-High Residential land use area on a 115-acre site.
