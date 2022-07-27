A slur-du-jour is born: Breakfast Tacos?

What goes around comes around in the unforgiving world of racial slights. The Biden White House is discovering that political rubric the hard way this week as the First Lady returns from San Antonio accused of using a new racial slur: “Breakfast Tacos.”

Yes, the slur-du-jour is “Breakfast Tacos.” I kid you not. Here’s the scoop.

Dr. Jill Biden spoke to a luncheon for a group called the LatinX IncluXion. She attempted to praise the former CEO of the outfit for building “this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community —as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio — is your strength.”

These were prepared remarks rehearsed and read by the FLOTUS. Unfortunately for her, she mispronounced the word “bodega” as “bodiga” and drew instant criticism for comparing American Hispanic diversity to the many forms of San Antonio’s breakfast tacos.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists called out the pandering and urged the first lady “to take the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities,” adding, “We are not tacos,” and “do not reduce us to stereotypes.”

The Loyal Opposition, of course, pinned her ears back for the gaff. Mercedes Schlapp, a former Trump strategist (Trump had strategists? Who knew?) said:

“Let’s set the record straight: Jill’s rehearsed speech was out of touch, insulting and derogatory towards Hispanics. The problem is even deeper than just her words. It starts with the fact that she spoke at the LatinX IncluXion luncheon. The vast majority of Hispanics reject the term “LatinX.” Yet the Democrats insist on forcing their language doctrine on the Hispanic community. What will come next? LatinX Hispanic Heritage Month?”

The Washington Post called the whole deal a “minor flap.” But let’s be honest. If this were Melania Trump, would this be a “minor flap” in the headlines of the Post? Gudgawd, no! It would be a scandal worthy of a special prosecutor.

All I’m sayin is this episode in American dialogue illustrates how much we need to dial down the faux outrage over alleged racist slights. Team Biden used this tactic as a billy club on its political opponents many times in the past. Now there are traces of Jill Biden’s skull and hair on this race-baiting weapon.

Let’s stop this madness.

Thanks for reading.

