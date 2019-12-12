Sparks City Council Meeting Highlights

The following are highlights from the Dec. 9, Sparks City Council Meeting:

Commendations

Mayor Ron Smith commended the Sparks High School Railroaders Marching Band for winning the Northern Nevada Band Championship.

Smith commended the Burke-Dailey family for building and installing “Sandy’s Book Nook,” a “Little Free Library” at Diedrichsen Elementary School in Sparks. The library, built in honor of Sandra Jean Burke, will be dedicated on December 20.

Announcements

City Manager Neil Krutz announced two openings on the Arts and Culture Advisory Committee for two-year terms. Interested individuals with performing arts and visual arts backgrounds may apply by Monday, December 16. He also announced openings for one alternate member (Ward 2) and a regular member (Ward 3) on the Sparks Citizens Advisory Committee. Applications will be accepted through Monday, December 16, 2019. Applicants may apply at https:// cityofsparks.us/resources/ resource/become-city-volunteer/.

General Business