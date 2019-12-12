Sparks City Council Meeting Highlights

The following are highlights from the Dec. 9, Sparks City Council Meeting:
Commendations
- Mayor Ron Smith commended the Sparks High School Railroaders Marching Band for winning the Northern Nevada Band Championship.
- Smith commended the Burke-Dailey family for building and installing “Sandy’s Book Nook,” a “Little Free Library” at Diedrichsen Elementary School in Sparks. The library, built in honor of Sandra Jean Burke, will be dedicated on December 20.
Announcements
- City Manager Neil Krutz announced two openings on the Arts and Culture Advisory Committee for two-year terms. Interested individuals with performing arts and visual arts backgrounds may apply by Monday, December 16. He also announced openings for one alternate member (Ward 2) and a regular member (Ward 3) on the Sparks Citizens Advisory Committee. Applications will be accepted through Monday, December 16, 2019. Applicants may apply at https:// cityofsparks.us/resources/ resource/become-city-volunteer/.
General Business
- The Sparks City Council confirmed Mayor Ron Smith’s appointments of Dian VanderWell and Mike Rawson to the Sparks Planning Commission through December 31, 2023.
- Council approved a $336,691.63 expenditure to purchase one 2020 International HV607 truck with hook-loader, sander/brine sprayer and plow from Silver State International as part of the CIP for FY2020. The city will utilize a joinder bid from a city of Reno contract.
- Sparks City Council approved a $323,855 construction contract with Mt. Rose Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. for the HVAC Replacement Project to upgrade the existing 55-year old HVAC system at the city of Sparks Recreation Gym. Council also approved a $117,240 construction project to Gill Construction, Inc. to upgrade the 55-year old restrooms to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. • The council approved a Master License Agreement with AT&T to address AT&T’s construction, installation and operation of small wireless facilities on City-owned structures within City right-of-way. Council also approved a Master License Agreement with Verizon to address the construction, installation and operation of small wireless facilities on City-owned structures within City rightof-way.
- Council accepted the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) and approved the Plans of Corrective Action for fiscal year 2018-2019 as presented. Council further authorized the Chief Financial Officer to distribute the CAFR to interested parties and to the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for award consideration.
- Council members conducted a public hearing and directed the city manager and city attorney’s office to retain the law firms of Eglet Adams and Bradley, Drendel & Jeanney, Ltd. to pursue litigation against the appropriate opioid-related entities.
