Nevada News Briefs

Reno Driver, 77, Accused of Intentionally Hitting Pedestrian

RENO — Reno police have arrested a 77-year-old driver accused of running into a pedestrian on purpose and fleeing the scene.

Police said Thursday James Preston has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident at an intersection in northwest Reno in August.

Detectives say they believe he intentionally struck the victim walking in a crosswalk at West 7th Street and McCarran Boulevard, then drove away.

Investigators say they identified Preston based on witness reports and video collected from the area. He was arrested on Wednesday.

The pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries. It’s not clear if Preston has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Reno police at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900

Reno Woman, 31, Charged in Fatal DUI Crash from September

RENO — Reno police have arrested a 31-year-old woman accused of being under the influence of drugs when she has was involved in a three-vehicle crash that killed an 85-year-old woman in September.

Juliana Fitzgerald of Reno faces multiple charges, including DUI causing death, drug trafficking and possession of heroin and methamphetamine. She was being held Thursday at the Washoe County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Police say two vehicles were stopped at a red traffic light at an intersection in north Reno on Sept. 6 when a third car driven by Fitzgerald hit them from behind.

Fitzgerald had to be extricated from the car and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a lengthy investigation developed probable cause to arrest her Wednesday at a motel in Sparks.

It’s not clear if Fitzgerald has a lawyer or will be appointed one.

UNR Promoting Free-Tuition for Low-Income Students

RENO — The University of Nevada, Reno is reaching out to prospective students about financial aid opportunities for lower income families.

School officials hosted a news conference Thursday with students who have received free tuition, fees and books from the Nevada Guarantee program.

Shannon Ellis, UNR’s vice president of student services, says about 10,000 students have participated in the program over the past 10 years.

About 3,000 currently are benefiting from the aid available to students of all majors for each of their four years in school.

Ellis says about 30 percent of high school students in Nevada currently qualify for the program.

Eligible students must be in good standing with at least a 2.0 grade point average and come from a Nevada household with an annual income of $50,000 or less.

5th Illness Tied to Vaping Reported in Las Vegas Area

LAS VEGAS — A regional health authority is reporting the Las Vegas area’s fifth case of respiratory illness linked to an e-cigarette or vaping product.

The Southern Nevada Health District says the fifth case was found in a person who was older than 18.

The first case in Clark County as reported in September.

Of the five cases, one was reported using e-cigarettes with nicotine-only products, while four others reported using THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana.

Three of the five also reported using CBD, another cannabis extract.

Lyon County: Threatened Well Site Checked; No Problems Found

YERINGTON — Lyon County officials say investigators found no sign of tampering or contamination after a threat was made regarding a water well in the Dayton area.

Officials said the the Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada National Guard were called in after the county Utilities Department on Tuesday found a note “that threatened the sanctity” of the well site.

According to a statement released by County Manager Jeffery Page, a National Guard support team “”took samples and verified that the well site had not been compromised.”

Page’s statement said the threatened well site had been shut down earlier this year and there was no threat of contamination to the water system.

Page said the investigation was continuing.

Dayton is 24 miles (38 kilometers) south of Reno.

Carson City Man Faces Multiple Charges After SWAT Standoff

CARSON CITY — An intoxicated, suicidal man who threatened his grandmother and pointed a gun at his head during a 90-minute standoff at her Carson City home faces multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.

Sheriff’s deputies shot 39-year-old Christopher Conti with non-lethal bean bags Tuesday after he fired 10 rounds from a .45-caliber revolver inside the house and appeared at the front door with the gun against his head demanding deputies shoot him.

The sheriff’s office said last Wednesday he was threatening to hurt himself with a knife before his 73-year-old grandmother managed to take it away from him, locked herself in a bedroom and called authorities.

The Nevada Appeal reports the arrest report says he displayed “drastic mood swings” while being transported to Carson City Hospital where his blood alcohol level tested 0.248 — roughly three times legally intoxicated.

The grandmother was unharmed.

Conti also was charged with drawing a weapon in a threatening manner, discharging a firearm within city limits, domestic battery and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. His bail was set at $27,000.

It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.