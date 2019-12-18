Cougs, Raiders Continue Impressive Starts to the Season



John Byrne Photos/Tribune

Threy Hummel (left) attempts a layup in a 55-51 win over Lincoln, Calif. and Trey Stevens works past a Foothill defender during Reed’s 74-69 win Saturday. Spanish Springs is 6-2 to start the season while Reed is 5-1.

Spanish Springs

Boys: The Cougar boys continued its hot start to the season by winning all three games they played in last week.

Spanish Springs got 19 points from Mason Whitaker and 16 by Cordell Stinson to help lead them past Galena last Tuesday, 54-40. Whitaker was back at it with a team-high 20 points on Thursday during a 54-49 win over Grants Pass, Ore.

Spanish Springs fell behind early in its contest with Lincoln, Calif. on Friday, but rallied with a big fourth quarter to get by the Fighting Zebras, 55-51. Stinson had 26 points to lead the Cougs while Whitaker and Trey Hummel each had nine.

The Cougs (6-2) host Wooster and Carson on Friday and Saturday.

Girls: The Spanish Springs girls hadn’t played in a close game all season, and that trend continued last week. The Cougs dropped both of its opponents, beginning with a 69-27 win at Galena last Tuesday. Kara Clayton led the way with 23 points while Mariah Barraza and Autumn Wadsworth each had 15.

The Cougs played its closest game of the season on Thursday when they beat Grants Pass, Ore. 58-40. It was the first game of the short season that they didn’t beat an opponent by at least 30 points.

Spanish Springs (6-0) plays next tomorrow when they host Lassen before playing at Wooster Friday.

Reed

Boys: The Reed High boys basketball team took care of visiting Foothill on Saturday in Sparks by a score of 74- 69. The Raiders opened up a 35-27 lead at the half and led by 15 after the third quarter before Foothill made a late run in the fourth, but ultimately fell short.

Earlier in the week Reed knocked off Carson 78-55 last Tuesday. Stats from both games were not available online.

Reed (5-1) takes on Wooster tomorrow at home and travels to Douglas Friday.

Girls: The Raiders girls lost to Carson last Tuesday 37-19 in its only game of the week.

Reed (1-1) hosts Wooster tomorrow and plays at Douglas on Friday.

Sparks

Boys: Sparks had a busy stretch last week playing three games in five days and opening conference play.

The boys fell to South Tahoe last Tuesday 65-33, despite 16 points from Dawayne Stamps. Tiarique Montgomery scored eight points in a 71-28 loss at Churchill County Thursday before the boys lost to Lowry on Saturday, 69-31.

Sparks (0-5) plays at Elko and Spring Creek Friday and Saturday.

Girls: The Railroader girls fell in all three games last week after defeating Excel Christian for its first win the week before.

Evelyne Reyes led Sparks with six points in a 32-22 loss to South Tahoe last Tuesday before Sparks fell at Churchill County 61-30 Thursday. The girls also fell at Lowry Saturday, 57-12.

The Railroaders (1-5) play at Elko and Spring Creek this weekend.