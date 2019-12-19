City to Unveil Work of Art in Alf Sorensen Community Center

The city of Sparks will unveil its ‘Peace is the Final Victory’ art piece at the Alf Sorensen Community Center this Thursday at 11 a.m.

The City’s Arts and Culture Advisory Committee (ACAC) collaborated with the David J. Drakulich Art Foundation: For Freedom of Expression (DJDAF) to complete a community art project, Legend of 1000 Combat Paper Cranes. The DJDAF connected military veteran artists and community members in workshops to take apart soldiers’ uniforms and make paper from them. The paper was then folded origami-style into cranes.

“I am very honored to have the ability to provide a dedicated space for ‘Peace is the Final Victory’ within the Alf Sorensen Community Center lobby,” said Tracy Domingues, Director of Parks and Recreation. “This location provides high foot traffic and an amazing opportunity for customers to learn about the project and gain an appreciation for what’s behind its creation.” The Alf Sorenson Community Center is home to an indoor swimming pool, gym, daycare, and staff offices.

The Legend of 1000 Combat Paper Cranes workshops and the final work ‘Peace is the Final Victory’ received funding from city of Sparks Arts and Culture Advisory Committee and Nevada Humanities, National Endowment for the Humanities and support from Artown and Galaxy Theatres, LLC.

David J. Drakulich Art Foundation

In commemorating the life of David J. Drakulich, KIA Afghanistan, family and friends pursued ideas that might have pleased the young soldier and talented artist. David J. Drakulich Art Foundation: For Freedom of Expression was formed with the mission of providing art education and experiences to veterans, their families, active service men and women and their families, and gold star families – and in that process – promoting art in our community