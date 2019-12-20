Nevada News Briefs

New Bridge Opens Across Truckee River at Tahoe City, CA

TAHOE CITY — A new bridge has opened across the Truckee River at Tahoe City, California.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday for the 153-foot (46-meter) bridge on the north edge of Lake Tahoe west of the Tahoe City Transit Center.

It’s part of a $35 million realignment project for California State Highway 89.

KOLO-TV reports the Federal Lands Access Program paid for 78 percent of the project. The rest came from Placer County and the Tahoe City Public Utility District.

Construction began in May 2017. The entire project, which includes replacing the 87-year-old Fanny Bridge, is expected to be finished next year.

2 Vegas Men Plead Guilty in Illegal Video Steaming Case

LAS VEGAS — Two Las Vegas computer programmers have pleaded guilty in federal court in Virginia to charges stemming from illegal video streaming operations.

Federal prosecutors say 36-yearold Darryl Julius Polo pleaded guilty Thursday to copyright infringement and money laundering charges while 40-year-old Luis Angel Villarino pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to commit copyright infringement.

The Justice Department said the Jetflicks and iSttreamItAll streaming operations involved subscription services that pirated entertainment and deprived copyright holders of millions of dollars.

According to a Justice Department statement, Polo admitted that one of the sites had about nearly 120,000 television episodes and nearly 11,000 movies and got the content from pirate sites through searches conducted around the clock.

Additional defendants in the case resulting from an FBI investigation are scheduled to go to trial in February.

Nevada GOP to Vote Feb. 22 on Endorsing Trump for President

LAS VEGAS — The Nevada Republican Party’s governing members have scheduled a February vote to endorse Donald Trump as their nominee for president in lieu of a nominating caucus.

The party’s executive director Will Sexauer said Friday that the state GOP’s central committee will vote at a Feb. 22 meeting in Nye County.

The vote will come the same day that the Nevada Democratic Party will be holding its presidential caucuses across the state. Nevada is the third state to weigh in on the Democratic presidential race.

Nevada’s GOP voted in September to opt out of a presidential nominating caucus in 2020. Nevada is one of several states that have opted to cancel Republican primaries and caucuses in an effort that helps consolidate support for the president, who is not expected to face any strong challenge from within his party.

Sexauer said the date was not chosen because of the Democratic caucuses but was the only Saturday in a range of dates that the party’s rules allowed the vote to occur.

Fire Chief: 3 Hurt in North Vegas Apartment Meth Lab Blast

NORTH LAS VEGAS — The fire chief in North Las Vegas says a methamphetamine lab explosion in a downstairs apartment injured three people, one critically, and sparked a fire that threatened eight neighboring units.

Fire Chief Joseph Calhoun says firefighters from two cities doused flames while the most seriously injured person was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas after the blast about 8 a.m. Thursday in a northwest Las Vegas-area neighborhood.

Calhoun says other apartments were spared serious damage but several neighbors were displaced.

He says fire investigators determined the explosion resulted from manufacturing meth and police also are investigating.

Acting Top Nevada Water Official since January given the Job

CARSON CITY — Nevada’s acting top water regulator since January has been given the job permanently.

Department of Conservation & Natural Resources chief Bradley Crowell announced Thursday that Tim Wilson was promoted to state engineer and Division of Water Resources administrator.

Wilson has been with the division since 1995 and served several roles before stepping up from deputy to acting state engineer following the retirement of Jason King after his 28 years as a state employee.

The state engineer regulates and appropriates surface and groundwater in the nation’s most arid state — except the Colorado River — and oversees water well drilling, dam safety, resource planning and flood plain management.

Nevada is involved in several key court battles involving water-use decisions, including a decades-long fight over a plan to pump groundwater from arid valleys near the Nevada-Utah state line and pipe it more than 250 miles (400-kilometers) south to Las Vegas.

Crowell said Wilson will focus on issues such as over-promised and over-pumped groundwater basins, population growth, the drilling of domestic wells in areas with limited water supplies and what Crowell called “over-arching impacts of climate change” throughout Nevada.

Las Vegas Couple Found Dead in Camper in North Dakota

Authorities in northwestern North Dakota say a couple from Las Vegas, Nevada, have been found dead in a camper with high levels of carbon monoxide.

Authorities were called Tuesday about a man and a woman found non-responsive in the camper parked in Williston, according to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office. Carbon monoxide levels in the camper were at 400 parts per million, well above safe levels, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office identified the married couple as Jesse Parker, 45, and Michelle Parker, 46. Authorities said the deaths are not suspicious and there will be no further investigation.