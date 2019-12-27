Approved Pile Burning to Begin Jan. 1 in Select Areas

Beginning January 1, 2020, residents who reside in the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) will be allowed to pile burn green waste with an approved burn permit, limited by weather, and as long as Washoe County Air Quality Division has designated a Green Day. Burning will be allowed for the first seven days of each month, and until further notice, usually by May.

Pile burns refers to the burning of cut and stacked vegetation, which is a useful method to reduce combustible vegetation, as well as to allow for property maintenance and agricultural activities.

“Given the high volume of moisture to date, we want to take the opportunity now and allow our residents to reduce their threat of wildfire,” said TMFPD Fire Chief Charles Moore. “Conditions are such that pile burning is safe given proper precautions.” Open burning will be allowed as long as conditions permit and could change at any time.

Pile burning is only allowed on properties a half acre in size or larger, and that reside outside the Truckee Meadows Hydrographic Basin 87. Burning is also allowed inside the hydrographic basin as long as the property is two acres or greater and is located in unincorporated Washoe County.

In order to burn, residents must file a 2020 Burn Permit with TMFPD. The new automated permit application can be accessed online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, or at the Fire District’s Administrative Office, 1001 E. 9th Street, Building D-231, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After submitting the application online, users will be immediately approved or denied a burning application.

Before burning, call the Fire District burn hotline at 326-6000, Option 3 to determine whether or not it is a permissible burn day, or by viewing the front page of www.tmfpd.us. If the burn hotline states it is not a permissible burn day, or a red flag appears on the District’s homepage, burning will not be allowed under any circumstances. It is also important to know the burn code administered by the Quality Management Division.

Residents must be aware of rules and regulations to burn in the Truckee Meadows to include: