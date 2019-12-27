Double Trouble

John Byrne Photos/Tribune

The Spanish Springs boys and girls basketball teams are solidifying themselves as the teams to beat early in the season as both squads picked up more victories before the holiday break.

Trey Hummel of Spanish Springs works to get past a Carson defender during the Cougs 61-37 home win on Saturday. The boys also knocked off Wooster 55-19 the day before to improve to 8-2 overall on the season. They play this week in the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic beginning Dec. 26 in California.

Senior guard Autumn Wadsworth looks for space in the Cougars 57-41 win over Carson Saturday. The girls also beat Wooster 73-20 on Friday and Lassen 72-37 on Thursday and are 9-0 this season. They play in the West Coast Jamboree starting Dec. 27.