Pack falls to Saint Mary’s, tops Texas Southern

John Byrne/Tribune

Nevada’s Lindsey Drew goes up for a shot during the Pack’s 91-73 win over Texas Southern last week.

Saint Mary’s 68, Nevada 63

SAN FRANCISCO — Malik Fitts and Jordan Ford combined to score 31 of their 44 points in the second half and Saint Mary’s used a late 12-2 run to beat Nevada 68-63 on Saturday night at the Al Attles Classic.

Fitts finished with 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting and Ford had 17 of his 21 after the break. Matthias Tass and Tommy Kuhse added 11 points apiece for Saint Mary’s (12-2).

Fitts made back-to-back baskets and Ford hit a jumper to give the Gaels a 60-57 lead with 3:30 to play. After Robby Robinson made a layup to pull Nevada within a point, Kuhse made a layup and Fitts and Ford each made a basket to make it 66-59 with 54 seconds left and Saint Mary’s held on from there.

Jazz Johnson led the Wolf Pack (8-5) with 22 points.

Saint Mary’s made just three 3-pointers and shot 15% from behind the arc – both season lows. The Gaels went into the game averaging 9.9 made 3-pointers per game and leading the nation in 3-point field-goal percentage at 47.3.

Nevada 91, Texas Southern 73

RENO — Lindsey Drew and Jalen Harris each scored 18 points and lead five players into double-figure scoring as Nevada rolled past Texas Southern, 91-73 on Wednesday night.

Drew scored 15 of his points in the first half, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished four assists for the Wolf Pack. Harris missed all five shots from beyond the arc but was 10-for-10 at the line with eight boards and five assists.

Nevada was 27 of 57 from the field (47.4%) and converted 29 of 31 from the line as a team. Johncarlos Reyes and Johnson each had 12 points and Zane Meeks added 11 points off the bench.

Tyrik Armstrong hit 11 of 18 from the field and 10- for-10 from the line to lead Texas Southern (3-6) with 32 points, adding seven rebounds and five assists. Chris Baldwin added 10 points off the bench.