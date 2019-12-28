Nevada News Briefs

Associated Press

In Tahoe Snow and Hoping to go? Check ‘Where’s My Plow’ Site

RENO — Lake Tahoe-area residents stuck in snow, hoping to go and waiting for their road to be cleared have a new way to see when a snowplow might arrive.

Washoe County Roads has begun posting a snowplow monitoring system featuring an interactive map showing where trucks are operating in Incline Village and Crystal Bay in nearly real-time.

County Community Services Operations chief Eric Crump says one of the most frequent questions officials get from the public is, “Where are the plows?”

He says that by equipping trucks with automated vehicle locator technology, people can see for themselves which areas have recently been plowed.

Officials say they hope they’ll be able to expand the “Where’s My Plow?” interactive map to other snowy high-elevation areas near Reno.

School Health Aide Accused of Selling Meth

PAHRUMP — Authorities say a high school health aide and two others in Nevada are suspected of selling methamphetamine to students.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office says school resource officers learned this week that an employee at Pahrump Valley High School was selling meth.

Police arrested 38-year-old Verona Worthington of Pahrump.

They say she sold meth to a 16-year-old student at Pathways High School. The woman’s boyfriend, William Toldt, was also arrested while police searched their home.

Police also say 21-year-old Daniel Sandquist was with Worthington when she tried to sell meth and faces drug charges too.

It’s unclear whether the suspects had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Body Identified as Missing 74-Year-Old Nevada Man

CARSON CITY — Nevada authorities have confirmed the identity of a body found by a hiker in western Nevada.

Coroners at the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as missing 74-year-old James Tickner of Carson City.

Tickner was originally reported missing by his roommate on Dec. 3 before his body was discovered buried in snow on Dec. 17, authorities said.

It was unclear how long the body was in the hills.

Tickner was last seen Nov. 30 near his home on Pine Lane west of Carson City Airport, authorities said.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Four Arrests in 2018 Beatings, Armed Robberies Near UNR

RENO — Reno police have arrested four suspects in connection with a year-long investigation into the beating and armed robbery of five college-aged men near the campus of the University of Nevada, Reno.

Police said Thursday that three of the assailants allegedly involved in the early-morning attack on Oct. 6, 2018 are documented gang members.

The fourth is a juvenile who confessed to his involvement while in custody at the Nevada Youth Training Center in Elko. Police say he fled to Sacramento after last October’s crimes and committed another armed robbery.

Police say Alanzo Ganguly was identified as the suspect who was using one of the UNR victim’s debit cards. Detectives say he confessed to robbing the victims at gunpoint and using the card to make fraudulent purchases.

Da’yveon Robinson-Byrd was located about two months ago and Michael Lucios was arrested on Wednesday. Police say both admitted their roles in the robbery series. An investigation is continuing.

Washoe County Approves $2.7 Million More for Homeless Campus

RENO — The Washoe County Commission has approved an additional $2.7 million for a new homeless housing project to relocate women and families from the shelter in downtown Reno.

The money approved Tuesday brings to $13.7 million the total planned construction and renovation of vacant buildings at what will be known as the Our Place campus in Sparks.

It’s on the site of what formerly was known as Northern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services.

The new campus will provide shelter, critical services and specialized programming to meet the needs of women and children, and help free up space for homeless men at the downtown Reno shelter.

There will also be an Early Learning Center on the campus, which will provide a daycare option to the families residing there.

Commission Vice Chairman Bob Lucey says the project will be a huge addition to the community and a national model for addressing future homeless needs.

Ex-Felon Sentenced to 12 Years after Meth, Gun Found

RENO — An ex-felon who pleaded guilty after he was arrested near Reno last year with a stolen gun, heroin and methamphetamine has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prion.

A U.S. district judge sentenced 49-year-old James Evans Sr. of Reno last Tuesday after he pleaded guilty in September to possession with intent to distribute at least a pound of meth.

Washoe County sheriff’s deputies searched his car and home, where they say he was selling drugs from his garage, after Sparks police learned he had failed to update the address for his ex-felon registration.

Authorities recovered 925 grams of meth, 144 grams of heroin, an assault rifle with no serial number and a loaded semi-automatic 9 mm pistol stolen from Lassen County, California.

Evans’ wife and co-defendant, Bobby Jo Kissel, faces three years in prison after pleading guilty to trying to conceal a crime.