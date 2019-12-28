Plenty of New Year’s Fun on Tap in Sparks

Winter came early this year with a series of storms that ushered in cold temperatures and dropped plenty of snow in the Sierra Nevada. All the ski resorts are in full swing, there have been plenty of merry events happening throughout Sparks, and the festivities are bound to continue well into 2020. Here are a few of the best parties and live music in Sparks happening Dec. 31:

New Year’s Eve with Jelly Bread at Great Basin Brewing Co.

Nevada’s oldest craft brewery is bringing in the funky band Jelly Bread to ring in 2020 at its flagship restaurant in Victorian Square. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Burner outfits and rock out with a handcrafted brew until a complimentary champagne toast happening at midnight. Tickets are $25 in advance/$35 day-of and you must be 21 years of age or older with a valid ID to attend. This show is subject to sell out; visit https:// www.greatbasinbrewingco.com/news-events/calendar for more info.

Gruve Nation and ABBA Tribute at the Nugget Casino Resort

Amplified Entertainment is hosting a free party at the Nugget Celebrity Showroom that will go well into the new year appearances by the Amp It Up Girls to keep the party going. Over at the Grand Ballroom, ABBA Tribute will be playing a dinner show; doors open at 6:30 p.m., dinner is served at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend; visit nuggetcasinoresort.com to buy tickets in advance. And if you’re staying the night at the Nugget, keep in mind that the casino is launching a $5,000 Slot Tournament starting at 10 a.m. on January 1 and they’ll award cash prizes or free play to 50 people. Just check with Player Services for details.

New Year’s Eve 2020 at Millennium

Over on 2100 Victorian Avenue, Millennium is presenting a “la fiesta mas grande de ano nuevo” to ring in the New Year. Starting at 10 p.m., attendees can enjoy free champagne, party favors, and watch the balloon drop while enjoying music by resident deejays JM Guerrero & Mario B plus special guest DJ Kentot. To make reservations, call 775-507-1626.

Rock-In 2020 with White Water Re-Tooled at Cantina Los Tres Hombres

A few doors down from Great Basin Brewing Co., White Water Re-Tooled will be playing live music at the Cantina Los Tres Hombres at 926 Victorian Avenue. It’s free to attend and there will be a champagne toast at midnight. Plus, a portion of the proceeds from White Water Re-Tooled sales go to support the Children’s Cabinet.

Other Notable New Year’s Events that are Fun for the Whole Family:

Christmas Light Hot Spots – The Northern Nevada Moms has pulled together a list of the best holiday-decorated houses to admire throughout Reno, Sparks, and Carson City. There are at least eight notable homes to view in Sparks, like the one on Omni Drive that features 60,000 LED lights that are synced to five Christmas songs. To see the full list to plan out your route, visit https://northernnevadamoms.com/christmas-light-hotspots.

New Year’s Eve Spectacular at Mt. Rose – Mt. Rose is open top-to-bottom with 1,200 acres of ski trails to enjoy all day long, including the Magic Carpet and Wizard chairlifts spinning until 4:30 p.m. Mt. Rose will also be hosting a Poker Run for skiers and riders from 1-3 p.m. and hosting a season passholder scan raffle with prizes that include a pair of skis and a snowboard. After the lifts shut down, the party continues at the Main Lodge with a snow cat parade starting at 5 p.m. followed by a kids’ torchlight parade at 5:25 p.m. and a fireworks show at 5:50 p.m. For more information, visit skirose.com.

Free New Year’s Day Cross-Training Class at Kaia FIT Sierra – Over at Kaia’s 4854 Sparks Boulevard studio, Coach Jessica is hosting a free cross-training workout from 10-11 a.m. Start the new year right with some exercise; just be sure to register ahead of time through its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KaiaFITSierraSparks/.