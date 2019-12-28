Sparks Councilman Honored as Veteran Supporter of the Month

Steve Ranson / Nevada News Group

Gov. Steve Sisolak, left, and Veterans Service Commissioner Bill Baumann, right, present the December Veteran Supporter of the Month certificate to Sparks Councilman Paul Anderson.

CARSON CITY — Sparks City Councilman Paul Anderson has been recognized as Veteran Supporter of the Month for December 2019 in a ceremony conducted at the Old Assembly Chambers at the Nevada state capitol.

Sisolak said Anderson has taken the lead on the Truckee Meadows Mayor’s Challenge Team. He said the team fights against suicide among veterans and their families. After a trip to Washington, D.C., Sisolak said Anderson discussed how the Mayor’s Team, the city of Sparks could work with other stakeholders to promote the importance of mental health.

“Councilman Anderson represents our Challenge Team in board meetings and a variety of community events in a message of suicide prevention, social support and ensuring our veterans are connected to their communities and the services are available,” Sisolak said.

The governor also said communities have benefitted from Anderson’s strong, passionate and caring leadership and how he educates himself on a number of issues.

“Councilman Anderson works at both the national and local levels to discuss and collaborate with community stakeholders of promoting the importance of mental health, learning how to identify our military population and educate our communities in how we can support a military population better and more effectively,” Sisolak said. “Councilman Anderson has attended presentations and meetings supporting the Mayor’s Challenge to the Air National Guard 152nd Wing on mental health resiliency and first responders. Paul has also supported Nevada’s Gold Star Families at the dedication of the memorial placed at the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home.”

Anderson said the Mayor’s Team has been a team effort to make a difference in people’s lives. He asked those in the audience who have been part of the team’s efforts to stand up.

“These are people who are working on behalf of our veteran, service members and their families,” he said. “We want to make a difference. The goal is to get the number to zero (number of suicides). That’s a pretty lofty goal.”

Anderson knows the team’s work has hand an effect. He said at one of their meetings, a service member listened to the information and vowed to return to work and “have a conversation we never have had” about suicide awareness.

“We just have to hope we make a difference for all of you,” he added.