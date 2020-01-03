Annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program Underway

John Byrne/Tribune

City of Sparks Parks and Maintenance employee Jim Young feeds one of the hundreds of Christmas trees that will be recycled this year through the shredder at Shadow Mountain Sports Parks Monday afternoon.

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful will is hosting its annual Christmas Tree Recycling program through Tuesday, Jan. 7.

“This program has become a fixture in our community over the past 25 plus years and is a really important resource for local residents,” says Christi Cakiroglu, KTMB’s Executive Director. “This program is run thanks to the wonderful volunteers who come out to help, and it is a really fun and festive way to volunteer around the holidays. Since this program started, we have been able to divert 160,000 trees from the landfill and turn them into mulch for weed abatement and landscaping projects in our parks. We have so many wonderful partners and supporters of this program, including our long time volunteers and our sponsor, NV Energy.”

KTMB encourages residents to recycle their Christmas trees (ornament, flocking and tinsel-free) at one of their six community dropoff locations. KTMB is collaborating with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District to include additional drop-off locations in the outlying communities of Lemmon Valley, Washoe Valley and Spanish Springs. KTMB will also be posting social media updates throughout the program with #KTMBeautiful.

Local Boy Scouts of Nevada are also offering pickup of trees to be recycled. For residents who would like to pay to have their tree picked up curbside to be taken for recycling, please visit www.Scouts4Trees.com for more information.

Drop-off sites are open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at six locations across the Truckee Meadows.

In Sparks those locations are Shadow Mountain Sports Complex and the Truckee Meadows Fire Station in Spanish Springs.