International and National News

While this column was going to be a continuation of last week’s leisurely stroll down memory lane, certain national and international news stories are too important not to be discussed.

The international news is of course the air strike that killed Iran’s leader of espionage. After a few days of tit for tat, the American Embassy in Baghdad was stormed by Iranian inspired Iraqis. While the liberal press in this country, including the leftwing talking heads, viewed the attack as “Trump’s Benghazi”, the actual fact was that Trump was never going to let the attack be a Benghazi situation. He immediately sent troops to defend the embassy and to make sure no American was harmed.

Also, while on his vacation in Florida, Trump noted that the embassy attack would generate quick and decisive action. That action was the airstrike that eliminated some eight conspirators. Naturally, the liberal media had two scenarios ready to go. If Trump did not retaliate for the attack on U.S. property, he would have been labeled as incompetent, inept and even cowardly. When Trump did act, he was quickly labeled as reckless and leading America down the path to another endless war. That second scenario was quickly jumped on by all the Democrat Presidential Candidates. Joe Biden, who spent eight years watching the feckless Obama administration and its timid approach to Iran, was the loudest to complain about Trump’s action.

The major national news is still the impeachment impasse which has been occasioned by Nancy Pelosi’s handling of the Articles of Impeachment. When the articles were voted on in a strictly partisan way, all the Democrats involved held up a copy of the Constitution and their universal chant was, “No one was above the law.” That of course ignored Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Instead of spending her vacation in her California district, where fetid aromas continue to arise from the filth, Pelosi opted for the sunny and clear atmosphere of Florida.

According to the Constitution, the Senate cannot act on impeachment until they receive the Articles of Impeachment from the House. By withholding the articles, Pelosi has been called a brilliant strategist by the Democrats. In fact, the Dems have labeled her the most brilliant mind in Washington. If that is true, then the country is in a world of hurt.

Also on the impeachment front, there is a constant battle between Senate Majority Leader McConnell and Minority Leader Schumer. Schumer seems to think that he can set the rules under which the Senate trial should be conducted. Unbeknownst to him, or maybe actually known to him, is that McConnell is in the driver’s seat. Whatever rules are set in the Senate will be strictly McConnell’s doing.

Schumer seems to forget that the impeachment inquiry, which Pelosi snatched from Nadler and gave to Schiff, was strictly a kangaroo court operation where Republicans on the committee were refused witnesses and where their questions were stifled. In fact, Schiff, who is a known prevaricator, began the proceedings with his fictionalized version of Trump’s phone call to Ukraine.***

THE BERNIE SANDERS CAMPAIGN. Bernie’s newest acolyte is blabber mouth AOC. With her help, Bernie has finally earned the label that should have been applied to him in the first place—Communist. To fully explore his radical Socialism, he should probably sweep up AOC and take her on a trip to nearby Cuba and thence to Venezuela to actually find out how communism works in the real world.***

THE DECEMBER DEMO DEBATE. The seven dwarfs were once again on the stage and this time the gloves came off and the female candidates sharpened their claws as they lashed out at Mayor Pete. Senator Warren criticized him for having a fund raiser in a wine cave where expensive bottles of wine were served. She seems to have forgotten that when she ran for Senate she herself participated in a similar event. Senator Klobuchar sighted Mayor Pete’s lack of experience for the job of president. As usual, poor Joe Biden stumbled through the event and promised Pennsylvania that coal miners would be put out of work.

The Democrat Presidential field continues to diminish with the recent resignation from the race by Julian Castro. Mike Bloomberg continues to hover in the wings with only five donkey kongs, so far, qualified for the next debate.