The Only Way to Stop Killing is to Stop Killing

Where have all the flowers gone, long time passing?

Where have all the flowers gone, long time ago?

Where have all the flowers gone?

Young girls picked them every one.

When will they every learn, when will they ever learn?

Where have all the young girls gone?

Gone to young men, every one.

When will they ever learn?

When will they ever learn?

NEWS ITEM: Many young men have registered for the military draft as a prerequisite for applying for federal college financial aid. “Some states also require young men to register when they apply for a driver’s license.” (NY Times 1-6- 2020) Nevada is among 40 states, 4 territories and the District of Columbia that require such. Women will soon be candidates for the meat grinder.

Where have all the young men gone, long time passing?

Where have all the young men gone, long time ago?

Where have all the young men gone?

Gone for soldiers, every one.

When will they ever learn?

When will they ever learn?

PEACE IS BULLISH. In 1966, world class economist Pierre Rinfret made a compelling case as to how war destroys national economies. I’ve quoted him many times and he contacted me not long before his death. (“You can’t have your war and eat it, too” Barbwire 6-26-2011) He liked to quote U.S. author and critic Edward Dahlberg (1900-1977): “No country has suffered so much from the ruins of war while being at peace as the American.”

Where have all the soldiers gone, longtime passing?

Where have all the soldiers gone, longtime ago?

Where have all the soldiers gone?

Gone to graveyards every one.

When will they ever learn?

When will they ever learn?

REVENGE BEGETS REVENGE BEGETS REVENGE. The punitive Treaty of Versailles after World War One was revenge extracted by the Brits and the French on Germany’s economy. It led to the rise of Hitler and WW2. Which led to the red scares of the 1950s. Which led to the U.S. overthrowing Iranian democracy when British Petroleum convinced the Dulles/Eisenhower administration that Iran was going commie. (BP actually wanted its oil refinery back and wanted us to get it for them.)

Where have all the graveyards gone, longtime passing?

Where have all the graveyards gone, longtime ago?

Where have all the graveyards gone?

Gone to flowers…every one.

When will they ever learn?

When will they ever learn?

The Dulles Brothers installed the Shah of Iran who ran a bloody dictatorship until he was overthrown by the theocrats in 1979 which pretty much led us to imminent war today.

BAD OMEN DEPT. Last week’s column generated a final word count of 666. I told Commendatore Editori Dalhberg that things might not end well. So look what’s happened since.

BAD OMEN REDUX. In February of 2016, with 17 candidates in the Republican presidential primary, I noted that the cycles of history predicted a GOP win in November. (“History foreshadows a GOP November win,” Barbwire 2-16-2016)

God save us and damn us, I was right. I also noted the silver lining, that the cycle noted by eminent historians predicted a Democratic win in 2020.

We can hope, but we rarely learn.

DEAR READERS: Please forgive any unintentional incoherence in this column. I have written such so many, many times before, weeping while doing so. When will I ever learn? I really need the Barbwire radio show back on the air now but blackguards like me scare profitmongering station ownerships. Check out the web edition of this column at NevadaLabor.com for a sampling of my greatest hits back when I was beating Lush Rambo’s racist, warmongering expando pants off.

When will we ever learn?

Be well. Raise hell. Esté bien. Haga infierno.

Andrew Barbano is a 51-year Nevadan, executive producer of Nevada’s annual César Chávez Day celebration and editor of NevadaLabor.com/ E-mail barbano@frontpage.reno.nv.us. Barbwire by Barbano has originated in the Tribune since 1988. “Where have all the flowers gone” lyrics by the late great Pete Seeger. Pray for peace. ( Edward Dahlberg is probably no relation to the Trib’s editor.)