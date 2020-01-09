Community Happenings

Looking for things to do during the next two weeks in the Sparks/Spanish Springs area? Here are some fun and important community events that you should have on your radar:

Events About Pets

On Thursday, Jan. 9, The Bark House on 860 E Greg Street is going to be hosting a low-cost vaccination clinic for Sparks pets from 6-7 p.m. The main vaccines being offered are the canine influenza shot (the H3N2.H3N8) to help protect pups ages 7 weeks or older from the dog flu along with the rattlesnake vaccine that should be administered to dogs that are at least 4 months old (did you know that around 300,000 dogs and cats are bitten by snakes every year in the U.S.?)

On Saturday, Jan. 11, practice your reading with therapy dogs at the Sparks Library Paws 2 Read event taking place at noon. The Paws 2 Read group will also be at the Spanish Springs Library on Jan. 12 at 1:30 p.m.

Looking to add a small four-legged friend to the family? On Sunday, Jan. 12, the Spanish Springs PetSmart on 255 Los Altos Parkway and Chihuahua Rescue Truckee Meadows is holding a pet adoption day touting the best hikers, yoga partners, kayaking buddies, and cuddlers in the area. Help a dog in need find their furever home by showing up to PetSmart between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. However, keep in mind that the event is dependent on weather.

Upcoming Washoe County Board Meetings

Board of County Commissioner meetings are held on the second, third, and fourth Tuesday of the month and start at 10 a.m. All meetings are open to the public and take place at the County Commission Chambers on 1001 E. Ninth Street Building A in Reno. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Jan. 14; it’s likely that they will discuss filling a vacancy on the Incline Village General Improvement District’s Board of Trustees, but an agenda will not be released until January 10. https://www.washoecounty.us/bcc/board_committees/index.php

What’s Going on at the Sparks and Spanish Springs Libraries