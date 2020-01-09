Crime News

Sparks Police Shot and Killed Armed Suicidal Man

SPARKS — Reno police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating Sparks officers’ fatal shooting of a suicidal man they say crashed while trying to flee and reached toward a gun before he was killed.

Reno police said in a statement Monday Sparks police responded to a suicidal subject armed with a gun at about 5:51 p.m. Sunday before he refused to stop his vehicle and crashed near Rock and McCarran boulevards.

Officers fired their weapons and struck the uncooperative man after he reached for the gun, Reno police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt, police said.

The Sparks officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave while Reno police and the Washoe County sheriff’s office conducts an officer-involved shooting investigation under regional protocols.

California Homicide Suspect Arrested After Manhunt in Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE — A 20-year-old suspect in a New Year’s Day homicide in Northern California was arrested Thursday after a manhunt near Lake Tahoe.

Sean Purdy is suspected of killing his father, 52-year-old Lance Purdy, at the family residence in Pine Grove, California. He was arrested near Incline Village after deputies received a tip from an Uber or Lyft driver who picked him up.

So far, he’s only been charged with obstructing justice and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Washoe County Jail in Reno while Amador County deputies continue investigating the homicide.

Authorities launched a search with a K-9 unit and helicopter after Purdy’s cell phone was tracked to the Tahoe area and he was spotted at an Incline Village convenience store about 1 a.m. He fled on foot but was apprehended Thursday afternoon south of the town.

The Amador County sheriff’s office says Purdy’s mother reported Wednesday she was concerned about her husband after he flew home to check on their son in Pine Grove but never heard back from him.

A neighbor witnessed the son leaving the family home quickly in a 2017 blue Subaru Outback and subsequently discovered a large amount of blood in and around the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

Suspect Arrested in Sparks Shooting near I-80 Casino

SPARKS — Sparks police have arrested a 37-year-old suspect in a shooting north of Interstate 80 near the Western Village casino.

Police say they located a male victim laying on the ground with gunshot wounds when they responded to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of North McCarran Boulevard shortly after noon last Monday.

Police say the suspect, Marcial Zepeda-Gonzalez, stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Gonzalez subsequently was booked on suspicion of battery with a deadly weapon, child endangerment and prohibited person with a firearm.

The name of the hospitalized victim has not been released.

Zepeda-Gonzalez was being held in the Washoe County Jail without bail last Tuesday.

Woman in Jail now Accused of September Sparks Motel Killing

SPARKS — A 34-year-old woman who already was in jail on gun and burglary charges is now accused of killing a man at a Sparks motel in September.

Sparks police say Nicole Dattke was arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon in the Sept. 28 fatal shooting of 58-year-old Michael Krantz of Sparks.

Police found Krantz dead in a motel parking lot on 22nd Street after responding to a report of a disturbance.

Dattke also was charged Tuesday with child abuse and neglect, and being a prohibited person with a firearm.

She already was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8 on a burglary charge. Her other earlier charges include grand larceny of a gun and buying, possessing or receiving a gun as well as probation and parole violations.

She was being held Thursday at the Washoe County Jail on $150,000 cash-only bail. Court and jail records don’t list a lawyer for her.