Spanish Springs, Reed Pick up Wins; League Play Begins this Week

John Byrne/Tribune

Cordell Stinson tries to get past a Bishop Manogue defender during a 62-49 win Thursday.

Spanish Springs

The Spanish Springs boys basketball team returned to play last week and knocked off Douglas and Bishop Manogue.

Mason Whitaker scored 13 points and Trey Hummel added 10 in a 43-36 win over the Tigers last Tuesday. Two days later, the Cougs got a 23-point, nine rebound effort from Whitaker in a 62-49 win against Bishop Manogue. Cordell Stinson finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in the win.

Spanish Springs (12-4) opens up league play Friday at McQueen (6-6).

Reed

Coming off a pair of wins at a tournament in Idaho, the Reed boys looked to continue its momentum when they came back to Northern Nevada. The Raiders earned a split against Bishop Manogue and Damonte Ranch in advance of conference play that begins this week.

Reed fell to the Miners 67-43 last Tuesday before getting back into the win column by knocking off Damonte Ranch 59- 50.

Reed (11-3) hosted McQueen (6-6) yesterday to open High Desert League action and welcomes Hug (4-11) Friday night.

Sparks

The Railroaders picked up its second win of the season last Tuesday when they defeated visiting Truckee, 53-39.

Sparks (2-11, 1-6) hosted Fernley (3-8, 2-6) yesterday and are at home Friday against North Valleys (1-11, 0-5).