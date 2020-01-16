Area Crime News

Reno Arrest in Killing of Missing 75-Year-Old Man

RENO — A Reno man has been jailed without bail on an open murder charge after a suspected homicide victim was found dead inside an apartment just west of downtown Reno.

Reno police say 36-year-old Darnell Smith was arrested Thursday after officers responded to a report of suspicious circumstances and found the victim’s body in the apartment on Stardust Street near Keystone Avenue a block north of Interstate 80.

The victim was identified as 75-year-old James H. Smith of Reno. Police say his family had reported him missing early Thursday morning.

Darnell Smith also has been charged with failure to register as a sex offender. He was being held Monday in the Washoe County Jail without bail.

It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

Teen Faces Murder, Attempted Murder Charges in Reno Shooting

RENO — Reno police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a double shooting south of downtown that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Police say Will Mendoza-Paniagua was booked into the Washoe County Jail early Monday on suspicion of open murder and attempted murder.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting near Moana and South Virginia Street and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds lying in a parking lot at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

One victim later died at a local hospital. The other remains in critical condition. Their names have not been released.

Mendoza-Paniagua was being held in the county jail Monday without bail.

It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one at an upcoming court appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Reno homicide detectives at 775- 334-2188, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

3 Sentenced in 2018 Reno Shootings that Left 1 Dead

RENO — Authorities say three men convicted for a shooting spree that left one dead and others injured in Reno have been sentenced.

The shootings took place in different locations in Reno within minutes of each other on June 24, 2018.

Quentin Daniel Moore, 23, was sentenced to life in prison for his murder conviction.

Twenty-four-year-old Jamil Geronimo also received a life sentence and their friend, 22-year-old Tyler Matthew Bautista Hernandez, got four years for his role as the driver that night.

Authorities say Moore and Geronimo fired their guns inside a bar, injuring three people, before doing the same at a house party, killing a man. They went swimming after the shootings.

Reno Police Probe Death of Man Found in Truckee River

RENO — Reno police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Truckee River just west of downtown.

KOLO-TV reports the incident initially was treated as a water rescue at about 10 a.m. Friday near the Booth Street bridge.

Investigators say a person walking east of the bridge saw the body in the river east of Idlewild Park and called authorities.

A police spokesman says the body was not in the river very long and described it as “odd” but not suspicious.

Authorities say the man had identification on him, but they’re not releasing his name at this time.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Salvadoran Accused of Terrorism Ties Arrested in Carson City

CARSON CITY — Federal marshals have arrested a Salvadoran man in Carson City that they say is in the U.S. illegally and has ties to a terrorist organization in Central America.

U.S immigration and customs officials say Rene Antonio “Scrapy” Hernandez-Mejia was taken into custody on Wednesday. They say they intend to deport him to El Salvador to face criminal charges in his home country.

ICE said in a statement Wednesday that Interpol issued a notice indicating Hernandez-Mejia was wanted for being part of a terrorist organization.

Iterpol said he was part of the 18 Revolutionary Pandilla, which is a faction of an El Salvadoran gang called Shadow Park Locos, also known as “SPL.”

Federal officials didn’t specify the charges he faces in El Salvador but they say the gang has been involved with crimes including homicide, extortion and terrorism.

No other details have been released. Federal court records in Reno don’t list a lawyer for Hernandez-Mejia or indicate if a federal hearing is pending.