Cougs Continue to Roll; Raiders and Railroaders Earn Split

John Byrne/Tribune

The Spanish Springs bench erupts after a big play during a 61-48 home win over Bishop Manogue Thursday.

Spanish Springs

The Cougar girls continued their dominance over Nevada schools when they opened the new year with two wins last week.

Spanish Springs doubled-up Douglas on the road 46-23 last Tuesday before taking down Bishop Manogue at home Thursday, 61-48.

The Cougs (11-3) enter High Desert League play this week at McQueen (12- 3) Friday evening and host Sheldon (Eugene, Ore.) Saturday.

Reed

The Reed and Bishop Manogue girls were tied at 11 after the first quarter of their game last Tuesday before the Miners outscored the Raiders 24-10 in the second to cruise to a 64-40 win.

Reed went on to lose to Damonte Ranch 63-32 on Friday.

The Raiders (2-4) hosted McQueen (12-3) yesterday and welcome Hug (1-7) Friday to begin HDL play.

Sparks

Sparks outlasted Dayton 23-17 Jan. 3 to earn its second win of the season before falling to Truckee 63-15 last Tuesday.

The Railroaders (2-8, 1-6) welcomed Fernley (11-2, 7-0) yesterday and host North Valleys Friday (2-11, 0-6).