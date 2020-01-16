Former Washoe County Superintendent not Selected for West Prep Academy Principal Position

By Jackie Valley

The Nevada Independent

The Washoe County School District’s ousted superintendent, Traci Davis, won’t be taking the principal job at West Prep Academy in Las Vegas.

The Clark County School District confirmed in October that Davis had been recommended for the principal position at West Prep Academy by the school organizational team and Superintendent Jesus Jara. The announcement came just months after Davis was terminated as Washoe County’s superintendent for allegedly being involved in leaking confidential information. But Clark County’s top education leader praised the potential Davis recruitment.

“I am extremely excited to recommend a proven leader to turnaround West Prep Academy,” Jara said in a statement at the time.

Her candidacy, however, sparked some public criticism and never moved forward. Davis’ proposed contract was abruptly pulled from a Clark County School Board meeting, where it was up for approval, in November.

Less than a month later, on Dec. 9, Jara approved the selection of Monica Lang as West Prep’s next principal. Lang most recently served as principal of Canarelli Middle School.

At the same time, Jara approved the transfer of two assistant principals — Yolanda Brown and Stacy Schaumburg — to West Prep. Schaumburg also came from Canarelli Middle School; Brown transferred from Bonanza High School. The promotion of Land and transfer of the assistants principals was presented as an information item to the Clark County School Board last week.

District officials would not comment on why Davis didn’t wind up with the West Prep principal position, nor did they say whether she is under consideration for other jobs. Davis could not immediately be reached for comment.

Had Davis been hired for the West Prep position, it would have marked her return to the Clark County School District. She grew up in Southern Nevada and spent the early portion of her career in Clark County. She ultimately moved north and served as the deputy superintendent and then, starting in 2014, the superintendent of the Washoe County School District.

Jara plans to hold a news conference Tuesday at West Prep, where the superintendent’s student equity and access commission will unveil a report examining ways the district can “optimize rigorous academic experiences,” officials said.

This article was reprinted with permission by The Nevada Independent. Visit them online at thenevadaindependent.com