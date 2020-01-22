Impeachment Fiasco

By the time you read this, the impeachment trial in the Senate will be underway. It remains to be seen if the Democrats succeed in their quest for witnesses and documents. On that matter, it is not the Senate’s job to do what should have been done in the House impeachment inquiry.

The reason other witnesses were not called during the House fiasco was that it was so important to rush the procedure before Trump could do more damage to the country. After that hurry-up mode, which saw only Democrats voting on the Articles, House Speaker Pelosi took it upon herself to sit on the Articles for some 30 days. Whatever her so-called strategy was in doing so, it only served to weaken the already pallid Articles.

Among veteran Washington observers, some think there may have been a secret deal to help Joe Biden in his quest for the Presidency. That is going to be accomplished by taking Senators off the campaign trail and handcuffing them to their chairs during the impeachment trial. Those Senators would be Sanders, Warren and Klobuchar.

Also, last week Pelosi named the House Managers for the trial and she included Adam Schiff, the congenital liar, and the very nasty Nadler. Both of these incompetent men were in charge of the impeachment inquiry at different times. Nadler started it when he chaired the judiciary committee.

By some weird manipulation, Pelosi snatched the inquiry and gave it to Schiff’s committee. When Schiff got hold of it, he met with the whistleblower and then denied the fact that he had contact. He started the hearings with his fictionalized version of the Trump Ukrainian phone call.

His version came out of the mind of a failed screenwriter, which he has always professed he wanted to be. The day after Schiff’s phony rendition had been read into the record of the proceedings, President Trump released the accurate script of the phone call.

In essence, there was no similarity to Schiff’s version in the actual phone call. Further, Trump said there was never a question of helping him personally. He merely asked for a favor for “us”. When the President of Ukraine was questioned about the phone call, he said he felt no pressure at any time and ratified Trump’s version of the famous call.

Because the current President of Ukraine was elected primarily to stop the rampant corruption in that country, Trump mentioned that the Bidens were involved when the Obama administration was in power. Naturally, if an American citizen is entangled with a questionable country overseas, the American people should know about it.***

CHINA DEAL. Surprisingly, at the very time the House was voting to send the Articles over, President Trump was signing the long-awaited trade deal with China. Trump’s action was the first in the series of trade deals with China, which the Dems said he would never be able to achieve.

This goes along with the fact that Pelosi finally released the USMCA deal which had been lingering on her desk for some eight months. Again, strangely she released it immediately after the impeachment was voted in the House.

Watching Pelosi in action recently, her constantly addlepated actions and speech seem to be growing worse. While many Dems hold her in great reverence, there is no question that she has begun to lose touch with her caucus. The radical left headed by AOC is getting more TV facetime and is acknowledged as the new face of the Democrat Party by the DNC Chairman.

Whatever the outcome of the Senate trial happens to be, it is pretty well acknowledged that Trump will be acquitted. Relative to that Pelosi has stated that no matter what happens, Trump will be impeached for life. Apparently, that did not apply to the venerated Bill Clinton.***

WHERE WAS BLOOMBERG? In a recent TV appearance, former New York Mayor Bloomberg was seen actually speaking. In the speech he was somewhere in California and made the statement that the rest of the country looks up to California as the premiere state.

Obviously, he was not in either SFO or LAX since they have become the most fetid two cities in the country. As stated before, when you have a candidate that is a weak speaker you tend to silent film him and use a voiceover to explain his qualifications. Bloomberg’s handlers are well aware of his verbal shortcomings.