Community Happenings

If you are looking for things to do in the following two weeks in Sparks, then there are plenty of ways to kick back and have fun with friends and family while giving back to the community. Consider attending the annual Brew Haha at the Nugget this weekend, with proceeds of the event going to the Sierra Arts Foundation, give blood at Baldini’s, or participate in the Scheels radiothon on January 31.

All Sparks casinos will probably have viewing parties on February 2 to watch the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Wildcreek Golf Course is hosting a golf tournament before the Big Game starts. Have fun, stay warm, and call an Uber or take the RTC FlexRide if you need to…

Brew Haha at the Nugget Casino Resort

January 25, 7-11 p.m.

The annual Brew Haha event is taking place again at the Nugget where local beer vendors come together to celebrate good brews and good times. For $50 ($60 day of), attendees can enjoy live entertainment with the Garage Boys and beer tasting from 100 different brew masters. VIP Admission is $70 per person ($75 day of) and includes early admission and appetizers. All proceeds benefit the Sierra Arts Foundation; buy your tickets online at nuggetcasinoresort.com.

Baldini’s Casino Blood Drive

January 28, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Start your new year off right by giving back to others through the Baldini’s Casino Blood Drive. Hosted in conjunction with Vitalant-Northern Nevada, taking an hour out of your day to give blood can help save someone’s life. For more information about how to make an appointment, visit https://www.facebook.com/ events/1321294214720049/.

Know the Gold Radiothon at Scheels

January 31, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Back are the days of a good ‘ole fashioned radiothon to help raise money for a cause. On January 31 starting at 6am, Scheels will be hosting a radiothon to benefit Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) that will be broadcasted live on KBUL 98.1, 99.5 The Vibe, Wild 102.9, and News Talk 780 AM. During the 12-hour event, the NNCCF hopes to raise $400,000 and the William N. Pennington Foundation will match the donations dollarfor-dollar through January 31.

The Know the Gold campaign kicked off in September 2019 and is 100 percent supported through community engagement. The Radiothon is just one of the few events held by Northern Nevada individuals and business owners to help raise money for children battling cancer. For more information about the NNCCF Know the Gold campaign or to get involved, visit www.nvchildrenscancer.org/knowthegold.

Lead Dog Brewery’s 3rd Anniversary Party

February 1, 12-10 p.m.

Can you believe it’s already been three years since Lead Dog Brewing Co. opened its 305 E. Glendale Avenue location? To celebrate this big milestone, Lead Dog is throwing a party with 2-year barrel aged brew, music provided by DJ Steele and food available from Carolina Kitchen BBQ and Pizza Box. Preorder a commemorative anniversary package that includes a T-shirt, pint glass, and 13.5-ounce pour of its special beer for only $25 or $30 day-of. A raffle will also be held from 1-5 p.m. and prizes will be drawn every hour. For more information, visit https://www.leaddogbrewing. com/.

Play in a Big Golf Tournament Before the Big Game at Wildcreek Golf Course

February 2, 12 p.m.

Get some exercise in before an afternoon of football and feasting by participating in a golf tournament at Wildcreek before the Big Game starts. Play in a 2-person scramble with a shotgun start and finish in time to join the afterparty in the bar with food and drinks. If the golf tournament fills up (with 72 players), then Wildcreek will give away a DGM golf membership (with access to Toiyabe, Eagle Valley, Wolf Run, Dayton Valley, Wildcreek, and Lakeridge golf courses) as its main prize. To sign up, call the Wildcreek Pro Shop at (775) 673-3100.

Drop into Indoor Pickleball at the Alf Sorensen Community Center

February 3, 8-11 a.m.

Looking to get your pickleball fix in the wintertime? Pickleball players ages 16 and older are invited to play indoor pickleball on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8-11 a.m. or on Fridays from 7am-11am. One court is available for beginners and one for intermediate/ advanced players. For more information, call (775) 353-2385.