Nevada News Briefs

Ski Resort Employee Dies after being Injured on Trail

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An employee of a ski resort on the California-Nevada border has died after what the resort called a “serious incident” on a trail.

Christopher John Nicholson, 36, of South Lake Tahoe, Calif. was killed on Saturday, KOLO-TV reported.

He was injured on the expert trail in Mott Canyon on the Nevada side of the Heavenly Mountain resort and was pronounced dead at a hospital in Carson City, Nevada.

Details of the incident were not immediately released.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the medical examiner’s office in Washoe County were investigating.

Contested Races for 2 Nevada Supreme Court Seats on Ballot

CARSON CITY — Nevada voters will face contested rates for the two state Supreme Court seats up for grabs in 2020.

Three candidates filed by Friday’s filing deadline for judicial candidates to run for each of the two positions on the state high court the Nevada Appeal reports.

Candidates for the Supreme Court seat now held by retiring Justice Mark Gibbons include Clark County District Judge Douglas Herndon, Assemblyman Ozzie Fumo and former Assemblyman Erven Nelson.

Chief Justice Kristina Pickering is seeking a third six-year term. She’s being challenged by Las Vegas attorneys Thomas Christensen and Esther Rodriguez of Las Vegas.

Judge Bonnie Bulla is seeking election to the Nevada Court of Appeals seat she’s held since being appointed to the bench in February .She’s being challenged by Las Vegas attorney Susan Bush.

Las Vegas Camping Ban includes Sidewalk Cleaning Restriction

LAS VEGAS — A ban on camping and sleeping in public was expanded, a move advocates say criminalizes people living on the street.

The Las Vegas City Council voted 5-2 Wednesday to approve the ordinance making it illegal to sit, rest, sleep or camp on public sidewalks during designated cleaning hours.

The new ordinance authorizes the director of the Department of Operations and Maintenance to designate hours of cleaning and requires those hours to be posted on signs and markings, city officials said.

Violations would be punishable by a fine up to $1,000 or imprisonment up to six months, officials said.

Council members gave no statements on the new ordinance.

The expanded regulation comes after the homelessness measure was passed in November making it a misdemeanor to rest, sleep or camp in public near residential properties, in multiple downtown districts or near food-processing facilities, city officials said.

The city is trying to combat a potential public health crisis amid the rise of homeless encampments in downtown, city officials said.

But critics said the city policy is endangering and unfairly targeting vulnerable people who have nowhere else to go.

“If a person can’t afford to eat, they can’t afford $1,000 or a misdemeanor,” Battle Born Progress staff member Carmella Gadsen told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We are advocating for people who have nothing.”

The ordinance does not explicitly define the zones where the policy would be enforced. It also does not provide an estimated frequency or duration for sidewalk cleaning or if offenders would receive warnings before enforcement, officials said.

Sheriff’s Office: Deputies Fatally Shoot Gun-Wielding Man

YERINGTON — Lyon County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a Yerington man who allegedly threatened a neighbor before pulling a gun on the responding deputies, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident Thursday began when the man went to the neighbor’s home and allegedly brandished a gun while threatening the neighbor, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man pulled his gun on the responding deputies after ignoring commands and advancing toward the deputies.

Deputies fired bean-bag rounds at the man but that he wouldn’t stop, the Sheriff’s Office said.

No identities were released.

The deputies and the neighbor weren’t injured.

The Nevada Division of Investigation is investigating the incident with assistance from the sheriff’s offices of Washoe and Douglas counties.

Police: Arrest made in Vegas Bus Attack; Victim Lost an Eye

LAS VEGAS — A man has been arrested in Las Vegas on multiple felony charges in an unprovoked attack aboard a regional transit bus that seriously injured a former U.S. Marine in his mid-60s.

Nathaniel Graves Jr., 26, was arrested Saturday and was being held Monday at the Clark County jail pending a court appearance Tuesday during which he is expected to have an attorney appointed to represent him on charges of battery, mayhem and abuse of an older or vulnerable person.

Police this month released bus security video of the Dec. 13 attack and issued a plea to identify the assailant who they said had his right eye removed after being punched and knocked unconscious. The name of the injured man wasn’t made public.

Officials said the assailant first placed his legs across the veteran’s lap, then reacted when he pushed them away.