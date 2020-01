John Byrne Photos/Tribune

Reed’s Trey Stevens goes up for a shot during a 65-45 win over Hug on Friday. Stevens finished with a game-high 25 points in the win, and also led in scoring with 20, in a 54-35 win against McQueen last Tuesday. The boys also picked up a 52-47 win at Elko Saturday and are now 14-3 overall and 2-0 in league play.