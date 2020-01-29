Pack gets back on Track with Wins over Rebels, Lobos

John Byrne/Tribune

Jalen Harris works in the paint Saturday in the Wolf Pack’s 96-74 win against New Mexico.

Nevada 96, New Mexico

74 RENO — Nisre Zouzoua had a season-high 20 points as Nevada stretched its home win streak to seven games, routing New Mexico 96-74 on Saturday.

Zouzoua shot 6 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Jalen Harris had 19 points and seven assists for Nevada (13-8, 6-3 Mountain West Conference). Zane Meeks added 13 points and seven rebounds. Jazz Johnson had 12 points.

Nevada posted a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Zane Martin scored a season-high 23 points for the Lobos (16-6, 5-4). Vante Hendrix added 19 points. Corey Manigault had 13 points.

Nevada matches up against Colorado State on the road on Wednesday.

Nevada 86, UNLV 72

Harris had 28 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals and Nevada beat UNLV 86-72 on Wednesday night.

Johnson added 19 points, Lindsey Drew scored 14 and Zouzoua had 11 for Nevada.

UNLV’s Nick Blair made two free throws to open the scoring but the Wolf Pack (12-8, 5-3 Mountain West) answered with an 11-0 run and led the rest of the way.

Bryce Hamilton had 26 points and Aumari Hardy scored 23 for UNLV (11-10, 6-2). The Runnin’ Rebels had their three-game win streak snapped and lost for just the second time in their last nine games.