Area Crime News

4 Juveniles Arrested in Carson City Shooting over Marijuana

CARSON CITY — Sheriff’s deputies have arrested four juvenile suspects in connection with a Carson City shooting over the weekend apparently sparked by an illegal marijuana deal.

The Carson City sheriff’s office says two male adults in their 20s were shot Saturday evening when the juveniles met with the victims to purchase marijuana vaping oils and cartridges.

The Nevada Appeal reports law officers responded when the victims arrived at the Carson Medical Center emergency room. One was treated for head injuries and released.

The other was flown by helicopter to Renown Medical Center in Reno for treatment of a gunshot wound to the abdomen. His condition wasn’t known Monday.

Deputies took three of the juveniles — two males and one female ages 13 to 16 — into custody Saturday night. A four juvenile was arrested Sunday.

Authorities say they’ve been booked on charges including assault with a deadly weapon, battery with intent to commit robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon by a prohibited person and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act.

Suspect in Virginia City Homicide Arrested at Lake Tahoe

VIRGINIA CITY — A suspect in a Virginia City homicide is being held in the Storey County Jail after he was arrested over the weekend at Lake Tahoe.

The sheriff’s office says 47-year-old William Collier faces a charge of open murder in Sunday’s death of 54-year-old Janice McElhaney.

Deputies say she suffered head injuries when she was attacked in her home in the Virginia City Highlands at about noon on Sunday. She was taken to an area hospital but later died.

Washoe County sheriff’s deputies arrested Collier Sunday afternoon in Incline Village. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

Storey County Sheriff Gerald Antinoro says no other details are being released at this time because the incident remains under investigation.

Police: Man sought in Reno Shooting Arrested in New Mexico

RENO — A man sought in Reno, Nevada, in a shooting in which a stray bullet injured a teenage girl has been arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, officials said.

The U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested 31-year-old Carl Collins on Friday, Reno police said.

Collins is accused of shooting at another person involved in an altercation Monday as the other person drove away, police said.

According to police, the intended target wasn’t hit but bullets struck an apartment building, striking a girl inside her residence.

The girl was shot once and treated for a wound not considered life-threatening, police said.

Collins remained jailed Saturday in Abuquerque on a fugitive warrant and it wasn’t known whether he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf on the allegations.

Police: Reno Crash Victim Fatally Shot, Suspect Arrested

RENO — Reno police have arrested a 34-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of a man who was found dead in his vehicle following a crash a few blocks from the RenoSparks Livestock Events Center.

Daniel Munoz of Reno was being held Friday without bail in the Washoe County Jail on an open murder charge in the Jan. 14 death of 48-year-old Edward Long of Reno.

Police say they found Long dead in the vehicle shortly before 6 p.m. but quickly determined he had not died from injuries related to the crash on Sutro Street northeast of the events center in northeast Reno. They say the shooting had occurred nearby minutes earlier.

It’s not clear if Munoz has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

Anyone with information is urged to call robbery-homicide detectives at the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2115 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Drug-trafficker in Reno who Threatened Witness gets 10 Years

RENO — A 39-year-old California man who pleaded guilty in Reno to drug trafficking and threatening a witness has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Reginald Miller of Stockton pleaded guilty in November to preventing or dissuading a witness from testifying at his pending trial on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine and heroin.

Washoe County District Judge Lynne Simons said at last week’s sentencing he must serve at least four years in prison before he’s eligible for parole.

Prosecutors say Reno police started investigating Miller in July. He later was caught in an undercover operations selling 10 grams of meth and 8 grams of heroin.

He was arrested and released on bail, but arrested again when detectives learned he tracked down a witness in the case, severely beat him and threatened him with more violence if he testified in court.

Deputy District Attorney Christopher Day argued for the maximum sentence because of Miller’s pattern of criminal activity and violence toward the prosecution’s witness.

Reno Police seek Witnesses in Jan. 12 Killing; Bail at $750K

RENO — Reno police are making a new plea for witnesses to come forward after they arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a Jan. 12 double shooting that killed one person and seriously injured another.

Will Mendoza-Paniagua was arrested later that day. He remained in the Washoe County Jail on Tuesday on charges of open murder and attempted murder, both with a deadly weapon.

His bail has been set at $750,000. He’s scheduled to make an appearance Wednesday in Reno Justice Court but court and jail records don’t indicate if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one.

Mendoza-Paniagua is accused of killing 17-year-old Jonathan Lopez of Sparks south of downtown Reno in a parking lot in the 3600 block of South Virginia Street. The other victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound but his current condition isn’t known.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775- 322-4900.