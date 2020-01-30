Cougar Boys, Girls Remain Unbeaten in High Desert League Play

John Byrne/Tribune

Mason Whittaker moves the ball up the court during a 41- 23 win over Reno last week. The Cougs improved to 15-4 overall and 3-0 in the High Desert League.

Spanish Springs

Boys: The Spanish Springs High School boys basketball team picked up a pair of conference wins last week to improve to 15-4 overall and 3-0 in High Desert League play.

The Cougs knocked off Hug 69-38 last Tuesday in a game that saw 14 Spanish Springs players get into the scoring column. Cordell Stinson led the way with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Mason Whittaker had 12 points and Lucas Christie added eight points in the win.

Friday night saw the Cougs take care of Reno 41- 23 after both teams struggled early. Spanish Springs led 14-12 at the half but went on to outscore the Huskies 27-12 in the second half to earn the victory.

Whittaker had a gamehigh 21 points while Stinson finished with another double-double, 11 points and 11 boards.

The boys played at Reed last night and are off until a Feb. 4 game at home against McQueen.

Girls: The Cougar girls also continued their winning ways with wins against Hug and Reno last week.

Mariah Barraza led her team with 12 points and Kara Clayton and Autumn Wadsworth each had eight in a 59-17 home win over the Hawks last Tuesday. The girls went on to defeat the Huskies Friday night by a score of 51-38.

Spanish Springs improved to 14-4 overall and are 3-0 in league play. They also played at Reed yesterday and are at home against McQueen on Feb. 4.

Reed

Boys: The Reed High boys basketball team suffered its first conference loss last Tuesday in their only action of the week, 64- 40 to Reno.

The Raiders came out flat in the first half and trailed 34-13 at the break. Trey Stevens led Reed with 16 points and Neill Baysa had eight in the loss.

Reed fell to 14-4 overall and 2-1 in league play. They hosted Spanish Springs yesterday and are at McQueen Friday night.

Girls: Reed’s girls basketball team fell to Reno last Tuesday 49-32 in its lone game of the week.

The Raiders (3-6, 1-2) played Reed on Tuesday and are at McQueen Friday.

Sparks

The Sparks High boys basketball team fell in all three games last week.

Sparks lost to South Tahoe 71-35 last Tuesday before losing to Churchill County 55- 34 on Friday and Lowry on Saturday, 70-33.

The Railroaders are 2-16 overall on the season and host Elko and Spring Creek this weekend.

The girls also lost three games last week and fell to 2-13 overall this season.