Nevada News Briefs

NHP Probes Pedestrian Death on US 50 Northeast of Dayton

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle over the weekend on U.S. Highway 50 in Lyon County near Dayton.

The patrol says the male victim whose name has not been released had gotten off his ATV and was in the travel lane he was hit Sunday evening near Mark Twain Avenue about 6 miles (10 kilometers) northeast of Dayton.

The patrol says it’s not clear if he was hit by one or more vehicles.

Investigators say one suspected driver came forward Monday morning after they announced they were looking for a burgundy SUV.

Trooper Hanna DeGoey told the Nevada Appeal that a preliminary investigation indicates impairment may have played a role in the crash.

Rollout for New Vegas Slogan Nixed after Kobe Bryant’s Death

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas tourism officials have canceled several activities tied to the launch of a new city slogan in the wake of basketball star Kobe Bryant’s death.

A 60-second spot touting the “What happens here, only happens here” campaign aired during the Grammy Awards as planned Sunday night but other plans were postponed.

The new slogan is a play on the longtime saying that “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.” The city had intended to display the new slogan on more than two dozen hotel and casino marquees on and around the Strip. Instead, most resorts showed messages of grief. They included “L.A., OUR HEARTS GO OUT TO YOU” and “#RIPKOBE.”

Steve Hill, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said all the planned activities will take place at a future date. But Bryant, his daughter and the other lives lost in a helicopter crash were too much on everyone’s minds.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers player, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others perished after their helicopter crashed Sunday morning in Calabasas, California, 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

County Merging Washoe Valley fire stations south of Reno

RENO — The Washoe County Board of Fire Commissioners has approved the consolidation of two fire stations in Washoe Valley south of Reno to help redirect resources to under-served areas in the valleys north of town.

The board also voted Tuesday to spend nearly $3.5 million to purchase five new structure fire engines as part of its commitment to modernize the fleet by replacing half of the county’s engines every five to seven years.

The consolidation of the stations on the east and west sides of Washoe Lake is expected to be complete by early 2020. The remaining station will be staffed with four firefighters, a REMSA ambulance and helipad, and potentially a county sheriff’s substation.

It will allow for the transfer of some personnel to the north end of the district where crews average seven calls per day in Sun Valley compared to one a day in Washoe Valley.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says the move also will allow the district to convert volunteer fire stations at Silver Lake and Lemmon Valley into full-time stations staffed around the clock seven days a week within a few years.

That’s expected to result in a savings of about $1.2 million annually.

$3M-plus Bail for 3 Utah Drug Suspects Arrested in Nevada

WEST WENDOVER — Three drug-trafficking suspects from Utah have been jailed in Nevada on bail set at more than $3 million each after a police officer says he spotted them near the state line transferring a bag between two vehicles, one that had been reported stolen.

A drug-sniffing dog helped find more than a pound of methamphetamine after an officer confronted the trio Monday on a city street in West Wendover just south of Interstate 80 half way between Elko and Salt Lake City, according to the Elko Daily Free Press.

Police estimate the street value at about $15,000.

Bail was listed at more than $4 million for Alexandra Winrow, 34, of Taylorsville, Utah. She was booked on numerous charges, including 17 counts of trafficking more than 28 grams of a controlled substance and one stolen vehicle count, the newspaper reported Tuesday.

Rickie Johnson, 43, of Magna, was booked on 14 counts of drug-trafficking 28 grams or more. His bail was listed at $3.5 million.

Julio C. Flores, 28, of Salt Lake City was booked on 13 drug-trafficking counts. His bail was listed at $3.2 million.

It’s not clear if they have lawyers or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

12 Arrested in Downtown Las Vegas Protest of Homeless Ban

LAS VEGAS — Organizers of a protest of new Las Vegas ordinances affecting the homeless say 12 demonstrators were taken into custody.

About 100 protesters blocked a downtown street last Monday to voice their opposition to two city laws that ban camping. They had tents, sleeping bags and cardboard boxes.

One ordinance prohibits camping out on sidewalks if there are available beds at a shelter. The second bans sitting or camping on city sidewalks during street cleaning hours. Violation of either law could result in a misdemeanor.

Police Lt. Jeff Stuart says about a dozen people were arrested after they refused to move from the road.

It was not immediately known Tuesday what charges they might face.

Opponents of the ordinances have been protesting since the first ordinance was passed in November. Supporters of the measures say they are necessary for public safety and sanitation.