Cougars hold First Place spot with Less than 2 Weeks Left in Season

John Byrne/Tribune

Cougar junior guard Jewel Zahradka works the ball up the floor during a 63-29 win over Reed last week. The Cougs remain in first place in the High Desert League with less than two weeks to go in the regular season.

The locomotive that is the Spanish Springs High girls basketball team kept steaming down the tracks last Tuesday when they easily took care off its rival Reed, 63-29.

Mariah Barraza led the way with 15 points for the Cougars and Autumn Wadsworth finished with 13 and Jada Townsell 12. A total of 10 Spanish Springs players got into the scoring column in a game that saw them lead 37-13 at half.

It was the only game of the week for the Cougars, but Reed fell again on Friday at McQueen, 43-13. The Raiders were at Hug yesterday and host Reno Friday while the Cougars hosted McQueen yesterday and are at Hug Friday. The two Sparks teams meet again in the season finale on Feb. 14.

With just a week and a half left in the regular season, Spanish Springs (15-4, 4-0) sits in first place in the High Desert League with Reno (11-7, 4-1) in second and McQueen (15-6, 3-2) in third. Reed is 1-4 in league play and is in fourth while 0-5 Hug rounds out the standings.