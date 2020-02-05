Wolf Pack Suffers Pair of Road Losses

Boise State 73, Nevada 64

BOISE, Idaho — Derrick Alston scored 24 points, Justinian Jessup tied the Mountain West Conference record for 3-pointers made in a career, and Boise State beat Nevada 73-64 on Saturday night.

Jessup finished with 17 points and hit two 3-pointers, giving him 296 career 3s, tying Jimmer Fredette’s conference mark set at BYU from 2007-11.

Boise State (15-8, 7-4) never trailed, scored the first eight points and Abu Kigab hit a 3-pointer that capped a 17-2 run and made it 28-8 with 6:29 left in the first half.

Jalen Harris scored eight straight points — including back-toback 3-pointers — during an 18-4 spurt that pulled the Wolf Pack within three points midway through the second half but they got no closer. Jalen Harris, the only Nevada (13-10, 6-5) player to score in double figures, had 30 points.

Colorado State 91, Nevada 90

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Adam Thistlewood had a career-high 24 points and Isaiah Stevens hit an 18-footer at the buzzer to lift Colorado State to a 92-91 victory over Nevada on Wednesday night.

Nevada’s Harris made a 3-pointer to give the Wolf Pack a 91-90 lead with six seconds to go. After CSU called timeout, the Rams inbounded to Stevens who took the ball up the right side, dribbled behind his back as he stepped inside the 3-point line, then pulled up to drain the 18-footer.

Colorado State won despite trailing by 10 points with about eight minutes remaining, then taking a fourpoint lead in the final minute before falling behind again. The Rams led 89-85 after David Roddy hit two free throws with 23 seconds remaining. Nisre Zouzoua hit a 3-pointer to draw Nevada within one, then Stevens made one of two free throws to put CSU up 90-88. Harris and Stevens then traded clutch hoops, Stevens with the game-winner.