Community Happenings

Well, Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow last Sunday, which means that spring is supposed to come early. But considering that he is only correct around 40 percent of the time, it’s likely that the weather in the next few weeks could go either way. That afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs just clinched their first Super Bowl title in 50 years, gaining the lead in the last six minutes of the game. Meanwhile, temperatures got cold in Sparks and the Sierra Nevada mountains saw a dusting of snow.

But looking ahead, this month also marks Black History Month and with that the Spanish Springs and Sparks libraries will be hosting events that celebrate equality and freedom. There are also several options for where to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Palentine’s Day, or Galentine’s Day (and where to leave the kids) for your night out on the town. Just remember to be safe and call an Uber or an RTC FlexRide if you need to.

Civil Rights and Social Justice Talk at the Sparks Library

February 6, 6-7:30 p.m.

In honor of Black History Month, UNR History Professor Greta de Jong will be at the Sparks Library this Thursday giving a talk on civil rights and the social justice struggles that took place in the 1960s and later. Brush up on your history and learn about how the fight for freedom and racial equality impacted not just African Americans but everyone in the United States.

Firefighter Stairclimb in Scheels

February 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join the Sparks Fire Department and the City of Sparks officials at Scheels on Saturday to tour of the fire truck or join them in their training for the 69-flight LLS Firefighter Stairclimb to take place at the Columbia Center in Seattle on March 8. Sparks firefighters will be accepting donations to help them towards their goal of $7,000 to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and you can see how our local firefighters prepare when going into an emergency situation.

Couples Paint & Sip Night at Final Draught

February 12, 6-8 p.m.

Indulge in your creative side with the help of some beer at a Couples Paint & Sip Night to be held at Final Draught Bottles and Taps on 5318 Sparks Boulevard Suite 104 on Wednesday, February 12. For $45-$55, couples (or friends) will receive two 11”x14” canvases and all the equipment to crate a masterpiece with Kelley Lamb. However, spots are limited, so sign up fast at https://gallery-on-the-go-withkelley-lamb.square.site/.

Parent’s Night Out at Amy’s Love Bugs

February 14, 5-9:30 p.m.

Sometimes parents want to celebrate Valentine’s Day, too. And with Amy’s Love Bugs Childcare you can finally do that! From 5pm9:30pm, drop the kids off at Amy’s and enjoy the evening with your sweetheart (at Red Hawk Golf and Resort or Engine 8 Urban Winery, perhaps?) or with your fellow mom friends while the kids make crafts, eat pizza, and climb into their PJs with a movie. The cost is $35 for one child, $60 per pair of siblings, and $20 per additional child. Space is limited so call (775) 686-3868 to reserve your spot(s) asap.

Valentine’s Day Dinner at Red Hawk Golf and Resort

February 14, 5-9 p.m.

Take your sweety to somewhere classy on Valentine’s Day, like David’s Grill at Red Hawk Golf and Resort. Indulge in a special Valentine’s meal with a menu that includes filet mignon and lobster tail; roasted red bell peppers; raspberry cupcakes; and a complimentary champagne toast. The cost is $60/ adults, $25/kids 12 and under. Call (775) 321- 5942 to make reservations.

Valentine’s Dinner at Engine 8 Urban Winery

February 14, 7-10 p.m.

Engine 8 Urban Winery in Downtown Sparks is also hosting a special progressivestyle dinner for couples that will be catered by Jonesey’s. The menu includes Caesar salad, raviolis, a vegetable medley, and tiramisu paired with a ruby red port (or Jonesey’s special new release of ladyfingers soaked in brandy and espresso with layers of dark cocoa and mascarpone cheese). Couples get a bottle of wine with their meal and will get paired up with another couple to share a table. There are only 24 spots available, the cost is $60 per person, and the event is only open to those 21 and older. Visit https://www. facebook.com/events/168059127760406/ for details about how to register.