Nevada Marks Opening of I-15 Electric Vehicle Charging Sites

LAS VEGAS — Interstate 15 crossing southern Nevada from California to Arizona has become the first route in the U.S. West to be designated as an electric vehicle corridor with charging stations available at least every 50 miles (81 kilometers), state officials said.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak marked what he called a successful collaboration between state agencies, utilities and private industries at a ceremony Jan. 29 at a truck stop charging station in Mesquite, some 80 miles (129 kilometers) northeast of Las Vegas.

A similar facility opened in November in Jean, about 42 miles (68 kilometers) southwest of Las Vegas.

Prices vary by charging speed and whether stations are public or private, but the Nevada Department of Transportation said an average charge will cost $4.50, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Efforts to add and identify routes with charging stations began with a Nevada Electric Highway Plan under Republican former Gov. Brian Sandoval, funded with some of nearly $25 million the state received under a 2017 settlement with automaker Volkswagen over vehicle emissions law violations.