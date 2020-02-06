Nevada News Briefs

Police: Man in Nevada Walmart Store had Concealed Weapons

SPARKS — Police in northern Nevada say a man was arrested last Wednesday inside a Walmart store with several weapons, including a shotguns, two handguns and a large hunting knife, the Police Department said.

A concerned person’s call alerted authorities to man wearing a military style vest with a bandolier of shotgun shells across his chest and a shotgun slung across his back under his jacket, Sparks police said in a statement.

The man, identified as Joe Mosley, was arrested on suspicion of carrying concealed weapons and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, police said.

Mosley, 42, remained in jail Thursday. It wasn’t immediately known whether he had a defense attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Senators invite Reno Police Chief, Elko Vet to Trump Speech

RENO — Reno’s police chief and a Vietnam combat veteran from Elko who’s worked on behalf of veterans the last four decades served as the official guests of Nevada’s U.S. senators at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., invited Gil Hernandez, a U.S. Marine with a Purple Heart who was wounded three times in Vietnam and now serves as national legislative vice-chairman of the VFW. He grew up in Montello, went to school in Wells and has served as chairman of the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority board.

“After bravely serving our country, Gil made it his life’s mission to continue his service by helping our veterans gain access to critical resources that our heroes need,” Rosen said.

Masto invited Reno Police Chief Jason Soto. She said he’s been a leader in promoting officer safety and well-being by providing innovative mental health resources and peer support. He recently joined her at a Sparks round-table on police suicides

“Jason Soto is fighting to end the mental health stigma in the law enforcement community, support his officers through the stress and trauma they experience on the job, and build resiliency at an agency of over 300 officers,” Masto said.

Powerful Winds cause Outages, Damages in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas area could see more powerful winds Monday from a cold front that left thousands without power over weekend.

The National Weather Service said parts of southern Nevada could see gusts anywhere from between 50 miles (80 kph) and 70 mph (113 kph) before mid-day. A high wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.

Powerful winds caused the electricity to go out Sunday night and into early Monday for more than 6,000 customers around Mt. Charleston and Las Vegas, according to NV Energy. The impact knocked over at least one utility pole in Las Vegas near US 95 and Flamingo Road. A majority have since had their power restored.

The overwhelming winds also led to flight delays for a few hours at McCarran International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

Besides winds, the low-pressure system is expected to bring in cooler temperatures. Forecasters are predicting that low temperatures could drop as much as below freezing Monday and Tuesday night. But temperatures will bounce back to 70 degrees by Friday.

Officer in Nevada Resort Town Accused of Sex with Teen Girls

LAS VEGAS — A veteran Las Vegas police officer who worked in the Colorado River resort town of Laughlin was arrested Friday on suspicion that he had sex with at least two teenage girls he met at the local high school, the department said.

Christopher Peto, 47, was held at the Clark County jail pending an initial court appearance on multiple felony charges including kidnapping, lewdness with a minor, soliciting a child for prostitution and child abuse, records showed. He could face life in prison if he’s convicted.

Peto is a Las Vegas Police Protective Association member but union executive Steve Grammas declined immediate comment about the arrest. Peto is accused of sex acts during the last two years with at least two girls between the ages of 13 and 17 who investigators said he encountered at Laughlin Jr./Sr. High School “and during calls for service.”

Peto has been a Las Vegas police officer since 1999. The department said he was suspended with pay pending the outcome of the case.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police cover Laughlin, about 100 miles south of Las Vegas.

3-States Bank Robber-Prison Escapee Sentenced in Vegas Case

LAS VEGAS — A former federal prison escapee was sentenced Monday to 15 years behind bars for robbing banks in Oregon and Washington before he was arrested in a credit union heist and carjacking in Las Vegas in 2017, officials said.

William Etheridge, 57, also was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay more than $18,000 in restitution, U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said.

Etheridge was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey after pleading guilty in October to 11 federal charges of bank robbery, carjacking and escape, Trutanich said.

Etheridge’s court-appointed attorney, Paul Riddle, declined to comment.

Etheridge escaped in May 2017 from the Northwest Regional Re-entry Center in Portland, where he was serving a sentence for a bank robbery conviction, according to court documents.

He robbed 10 banks in two months in Oregon and Washington before authorities said he wielded a gun in the July 2017 robbery in Las Vegas.

Etheridge carjacked a vehicle with people inside and made them drive him to a Harley-Davidson dealership, where he was arrested while trying to buy a motorcycle to use for his getaway, prosecutors said.