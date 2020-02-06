Spanish Springs tops rival Reed; Cougs Remain atop High Desert League

John Byrne/Tribune

Neill Baysa attempts to drive during a 67-55 loss to Spanish Springs last Tuesday.

The rivalry matchup between Spanish Springs and Reed, two of the top teams in the High Desert League, did not disappoint last Tuesday. Both teams entered with hopes of getting one step closer to securing the top seed in the upcoming regional tournament later this month, but in the end the talented Cougs proved to be too much and earned a 67-55 win.

The Rail City teams battled it out early and entered the half tied at 30 before the Cougs pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn the victory.

Mason Whittaker led both teams in scoring with 25 for the Cougs, and Cordell Stinson notched another double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Raiders had three players reach double figures in the scoring column as Neill Baysa poured in 16 points and Trey Stevens and Ridge Peterson each ended the game with 15.

Reed was able to salvage the week on Friday when they beat McQueen on the road, 57- 28. Marcus Thorne led the way with 14 points while Stevens finished with 10.

The Cougs had a bye on Friday and were back in action last night against McQueen and play at Hug Friday. Reed was at Hug yesterday and hosts Reno Friday.

With just a week and half left in the regular season, Spanish Springs sits alone in first place in the High Desert League at 4-0 in league play and 16-4 overall. Reno (15-7, 4-1) is right on their heels in second while the Raiders (15-5, 3-2) have a hold on third place.